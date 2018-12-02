How To Watch ‘Nightflyers’ Premiere Online

Tonight Syfy is premiering a new series based on a book by George R.R. Martin: Nightflyers. This new series has gained a lot of attention, with many fans of Game of Thrones excited to see another television show based on a work by Martin. Nightflyers will premiere tonight, Sunday December 2, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m Central.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Syfy on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including SyFy. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

SyFy is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

SyFy is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Syfy.com

You can actually catch the first two episodes of Nightflyers on Syfy.com without logging in. It’s unclear how long these will be available, so watch them while you can here.

Preview

Syfy’s synopsis for Nightflyers reads: “Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship.”

Here’s the first trailer:

The first episode, titled “All That We Left Behind,” will be an hour and 10 minutes long, ending at 11:10 p.m. Eastern. The episode will immediately air again right after, at 11:10 p.m. Eastern. The synopsis for the premiere reads: “A team of scientists joins the crew on a journey to make contact with alien life.” Syfy will air a new episode almost every night through December 13.

The series is about the crew of the Nightflyer as they study an alien ship that is passing through their galaxy. But something on the ship puts the whole crew in danger. Syfy describes the series as “Exorcist in space.”

The miniseries is set in 2093 and it’s directed by Jeff Buhler. The crew is hoping that aliens will have knowledge that can save Earth and the human race. The premiere has flash forwards, stories about the beginning of the voyage, and a look at the current horrors. It will be interesting to see how this measures up to Game of Thrones.

You might be interested to know that Nightflyers has been made once before. A movie about the novella was made in 1987.