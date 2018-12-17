How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 15 Finale Online

The season 15 finale of The Voice airs in two parts, tonight and tomorrow night. On tonight’s show, the remaining finalists will perform and tomorrow night, the show will be filled with A-list guest performers and the live results on the winner. For those who want to watch the finale episodes but do not have a cable subscription, they may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The remaining contestants left in the mix are Kirk Jay, Chevel Shepherd, Kennedy Holmes and Chris Kroeze. Holmes, from Team Jennifer, was put through to the finals by America’s Instant Save. Kirk Jay has been said to be the front-runner of the remaining four contestants. Adam Levine is the only coach without a contestant left in the competition. Kelly Clarkson is the coach for Shepherd and Shelton is coach to both Kroeze and Jay.

After this season ends, the show will pick back up in February 2019, with some different judges. Often, the show switches up the judges, while veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are always in the mix. Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will both be leaving the show, at least for one season. Alicia Keys will return after she previously left the series. And, there will also be a brand new judge – John Legend. According to Entertainment Weekly, Legend released the following statement about joining the hit singing competition, “I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

Following tonight’s part 1 of The Voice finale, a special episode of America’s Got Talent will air in honor of the holiday season and ahead of the upcoming AGT Champions, that will premiere in early 2019.

Tonight’s episode airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesday night’s schedule starts with a one-hour recap of the live finale performances from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, the grand finale airs from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT. On the finale episode, the winner will be revealed but some major guest stars will perform. Upcoming judge John Legend will take the stage to perform with Esperanza Spalding. In addition, Cher, Halsey, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson will appear. Current judges Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will also perform a duet. Tune in to check out the episode live as it airs.