How to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Premiere Online

Vanderpump Rules returns tonight, with all new episodes, as season 7 premieres on the Bravo network, plus the E! channel. The show will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, and later tonight, two of its stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, will appear on Watch What Happens Live. WWHL airs on the Bravo channel. For those who do not have a cable subscription and need an alternative way to watch the show, you are in luck. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo and/or E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo and E! are just two of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo and E! You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For people who want to know more about season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, read on below for some episode descriptions, cast info and other show details.

“VANDERPUMP RULES” SEASON 7 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode is “A Decent Proposal” and the description of the episode reads, “Lisa Vanderpump finds herself behind schedule on TomTom, the new bar she’s opening with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz; James lands in hot water with the group after insulting Brittany; Scheana settles into single life; Jax proposes to Brittany.”

“VANDERPUMP RULES” SEASON 7 CAST: The main cast members this season include Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy and Lala Kent. The recurring and guest cast members are Kristina Kelly, Billie Lee, Raquel Leviss, Faith Stowers, Ken Todd, Max Todd, Pandora Sabo and Peter Madrigal.

Since filming for the new season started, both Jax Taylor and his girlfriend have gotten engaged, along with Lala Kent and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett. Additionally, prior to the start of the season, both Taylor and Kent lost their fathers. Kent’s dad died unexpectedly from a stroke, while Taylor’s father passed away from cancer.

As for what else is new this season, Stassi Schroeder has a new boyfriend and his name is Beau Clark. This season on Vanderpump Rules, Clark will definitely appear. According to Refinery29, Clark works in commercial casting for Sanford Casting, so he is in the entertainment industry as well. According to Bravo TV, Schroeder has called Clark “the one” and she isn’t the only VPR cast member who thinks so.

Scheana Shay, who also stars on the show, told Bravo that, “I’ve said this to so many people, ‘Everyone needs a Beau.’ That is what Stassi deserves after Jax and Patrick and everyone in between. Everyone deserves that, but I’m just so happy for her. They’re a really good match.”