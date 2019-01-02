Alyssa Milano’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In addition to being an actress, producer, activist, and designer, Alyssa Milano is a wife and mother of two. Milano, who will be hosting the final season of Project Runway All Stars, is known to gush about her family on social media when she is not using the platform to promote her latest projects and spread awareness about the political and social issues that are most important to her. Her children, Milo Thomas and Elizabella Dylan, are especially featured on her Instagram, as she shares family moments at Disneyland, during the holidays, and everyday life moments.

Ahead of Project Runway All Stars season 7, which premieres on Lifetime tonight at 9pm ET/8pm CT, here’s what you need to know about host Alyssa Milano’s family:

1. Both of Her Children Are From Her Second Marriage

Milano was briefly married to Cinjun Tate, from the rock band Remy Zero, in 1999. E! News reported that “the two wed January 1 at a bed-and-breakfast in Louisiana. According to the divorce filing, the couple separated on November 20,” on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. Ten years later, Milano married talent agent Dave Bugliari in 2009;

In 2015, Milano told ET that divorcing from Bugliari was “not an option,” adding that marriage is “work, and there’s no one I’d rather put in the work with.” This interview followed her decision to leave her role on Mistresses when the filming location left her home city of Los Angeles, saying that “It’s hard enough to have a successful marriage in this industry,” she says. “I’m not going to take my kids away from my husband for four months and move to Vancouver.”

2. She Is Not Planning on Having a Third Child

In 2015, when Milano was 42 years old, she got candid about her family life in an interview with People Magazine. In the interview, she talked about her family’s nightly dance parties and Milo’s love of his little sister. When asked about expanding her family, she said “I want another one, but I’m 42 so it’s like, why push my luck? I have two healthy children and I had them both later in my life.” She did add, however, that maybe she would adopt another child “in six years.”

3. They Had to Evacuate Their Home During the Woolsey Fire

Alyssa Milano and her family were among the many Californians forced to evacuate their homes when wildfires erupted late last year. Like many other celebrities, Milano used Twitter to update concerned fans, sharing “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.).” Their home ultimately survived the fires, but they could not immediately return home once the fires were contained due to smoke damage.

While they were evacuated, Milano took her family on a trip to Disneyland for some cheering up. Of the day, she wrote “It was the perfect reprieve from a very stressful and chaotic week. Thank you, @disneyland for always being there when we need smiles.”

Day 5 of our evacuation. We all needed some cheering up. We rounded up our dear friends/neighbors and took a trip to the happiest place on earth. It was the perfect reprieve from a very stressful and chaotic week. Thank you, @disneyland for always being there when we need smiles. pic.twitter.com/1QnRADxkKT — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 13, 2018

4. She Is Educating Her Children on Political & Social Activism

Milano is known for using her platform to share her positions on major political and social issues, and it appears as though she is teaching her children to do the same. Recently, she brought her son Milo as her date to the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. Sharing a selfie of her and her son from the event, she wrote “I can’t think of a better way to spend an evening. Children helping children.”

Milano told Us Weekly that the “most rewarding thing” about motherhood has been “raising kids that are socially aware and conscious. But still have childhoods and aren’t completely terrified from the moment they wake up until the moment they go to sleep like their mother.” She also shared that the most challenging thing has been teaching them “how to wipe their butt,” and that she’s prepared to have the sex talk with both children whenever they decide to ask.

5. They’re a Family of Baseball Fans

When Milano designed a sports clothing line female fans, called Touch by Alyssa Milano, she told Sporting News that the MLB was the first league to give her licensing for the line: “I feel, clearly, very appreciative to MLB, who gave me the licensing first before the other leagues. No matter who I tell the story to, it always starts with MLB.” Her team is the Los Angeles Dodgers, and that fandom goes way back in her family’s history. She told Sporting News that “[her] dad was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan growing up, then rebelled against the National League and became a Yankees fan [because the Dodgers left].” When they moved to Los Angeles in 1983, “he was like, I guess I can be a Dodgers fan again.”

She regularly posts photos with her family at sporting events, especially LA Dodgers games. Her kids seem to love the sport, too: last month, she posted a photo with her daughter Elizabella in a baseball uniform and matching pink batting helmet with the caption “My little baseball girl.”