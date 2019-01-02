‘American Beauty Star’ Season 1 Contestants

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of American Beauty Star on Lifetime. The show follows contestants as they compete in beauty challenges to find the next best hair and makeup artist.
Read on to meet the contestants:
Amanda Terry
View this post on Instagram
So ready for this New Year approaching! I seriously can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store for me 🤔 COMMENT BELOW WHAT U ARE TRYING TO ACCOMPLISH IN 2019❤️ _______________________________________________________OUTFIT @mutualattraction ❣️GET 20% OFF USE CODE MAKEUP_MANDI _______________________________________________________ Makeup : @makeup_mandi Photo: @aaashleyreynoso Hair color/extensions by : @annabiancahair Textured spray: @fave4hair Face sunscreen: @algenist Foundation: @hudabeauty Lashes: @glamorouslashesbyanahi Brows: @benefitcosmetics Highlighter: @girlactik Lips: @bhcosmetics Tan: @fakebakeusa ———————————————————————— #beauty #la #lamua #dtla #dtlamua #workhard #makeupmandi #amandaterry #teamamanda #celebmua #hairandmakeup #losangeles #americanbeautystar #tv #realitytv #photography #photoshoot #pose #model #lamodel #magazine #hudabeauty #theworldisyours #slay #cardib #glam #photography #photoshoot #ootd #fashion #model
Amanda is a special EFX and beauty makeup artist who resides in Los Angeles, California. She has attended both traditional makeup school and a special effects makeup school.
Andrew Velazquez
View this post on Instagram
I am Thankful for the struggles in life. Despite the challenges, the up’s and down’s, I realize that I am able to handle it to learn and grow and climb out from the trenches. It’s easy to think people’s lives are perfect on social media. But I’m telling you mine is not. I do have many great blessings that I’ve worked hard for and I am super grateful for. I do not take it for granted. My main goal is to always serve others and give my all in anything I do. Holidays can be lonely for people who don’t have a big family or are currently having family drama. But I want you to know you can make your own family with people you trust. And remember to smile and laugh with them. This is the best medicine for any depressions, anxiety’s or panicking. I am grateful for you reading this and wish you a safe and very Happy Thanksgiving. Much love to you all and thank you for continuing to follow. #happythanksgivng #thanksgiving #thankfulthursday #thursdaymotivation #thursdayquotes #photography @civesartistry @johnathan_sutton_photography_ @blurproductions #makeupschool @nbbacademyforprofessionals
Andre Velazquez has been working in the industry for over 15 years. He has worked with brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and MAC. Recently, Andrew opened up his own salon, where he creates his own makeup.
Catherine Shim
Catherine Shim is a mother of three. For over a decade, Shim has worked as a law enforcer for the Long Island parks. She runs an Instagram account with over 1 million followers.
Shim hails from Freeport, NY.
Corey Ford
View this post on Instagram
Bossy @kellsskellyy in @hishair_ 613 lace closure unit in 18inch ❤️ this unit along with many more, will be available online 💃🏽 📸 @demarcusadams 💄 @cammylaw #stylesbhim #houstonhair #nychairstylist #voiceofhair #mobhair #thehairchronicles #houstonfrontals #losangeleshairstylist #haircrush #hairoftheday #miamihair #lahair #atlantahairstylist #houstonhairstylist #houstonhairsalon #chicagohair #nychairstylist #houstonwigs #americanbeautystar #behindthechair #modernsalon
Corey Ford is a hair stylist from Houston, Texas. He has a passion for beauty and fashion and perfected his craft at beauty school.
Danny Jelaca
View this post on Instagram
When you love what you do its easy to smile 💁🏻♂️ • • Book your appointments today • #dannyjelacahair#hairstyles #haircolor#hairstylist#miami #hair#highlights#modernsalon #beauty#follow#followers#love #hairextensions#southbeach #miamibeach#videooftheday #views#followme#ombrehair #glamour#brunette#longhair #blonde#blondehair#bayalage
Danny is a hair stylist from Miami, Florida. He has been working as a hair stylist for over two decades and opened his first salon in South Beach’s neighborhood South Pointe.
Jenny Strebe
View this post on Instagram
2019 CLASS TIME friends! My 2019 calendar is starting to fill up and I’m super pumped to announce my first round of classes Ill be teaching will be at the following locations and salons DALLAS/Texas Feb 11th @formhairsalon AUSIN/Texas Feb 25th hosted by @blondefaithsalon but class be @lolabeautytx and MARCH 11th @panicosalonandspa. To book your tickets head to www.theconfessionsofhairstylist.com More dates will be soon. What I offer is 2 class tickets 10-1 Demo only for $175 where I go over 4 looks and social media. Or all day 10-4:30 Demo and Hands on where you will do the styles you learn in class with my assistance. I hope to see you all there! #saloneducation #hairclasses #dallashaireducation #austinhaireducation #newjerseyeducation
Jenny is an author, hair stylist, and social media influencer. Jenny is also a mother to two; her husband helps her build her brand, “Confessions of a Hairstylist.”
John Blaine
John has worked in the industry for years; he is one of the top celebrity hairstylists in the country.
Kym Nicole Oubre
Kym is a makeup artist, salon owner, and mother of two. She has worked as a licensed cosmetologist for over fourteen years. Kym is also the author of the book, “A Little Makeup Can’t Hurt.”
Sandy Poirier
Sandy Poirier is the owner of SHAG, one of the top salons in the country. He oversees a staff of 40 people.
Mitchell Halliday
Mitchell is the youngest person in the competition at just 18 years old. He was part of the X-Factor last year as a member of a boy band. The group was eliminated in the final round, and now, Mitchel is pursuing his love of makeup.
Mitchell has worked with a number of celebrity clients.
Silvia Reis
Silvia Reis is a salon owner in San Francisco. She is also a Youtube influencer and trained hair specialist. She is in it to win it this season on American Beauty Star.
Tyme the Infamous
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE!!! I’m exactly 5 weeks post op today 🎉🎊😭 Happy New Year my loves!!! Dress @fashionnova | Last night was my first time getting dressed or doing my makeup! (Still can’t lift my arms all the way for wigs 😊) WOW I am a new person! Do you see my glow? I don’t have ANY highlighter on ANYWHERE! I am not fatigued and I can go hours doing something without getting tired! 🤗 At my doctors appointment I actually took the STAIRS and there was NO change in my breathing or strength. I was so happy it almost brought me to tears. These symptoms are gone: anxiety, fatigue, joint pain, muscle weakness, insomnia, brain fog, memory loss, limb tingling, vertigo, chills, food intolerance, sensitivity to sound, difficulty swallowing, dry skin and lips, candida, visual disturbances, sudden blurry vision, depression, mood swings, sharp pain in breasts, costochondritis, swollen/tender lymph nodes, inflammation, heart palpitations, dark under eye circles, irritable bowel, daily diarrhea, nausea, shortness of breath, foul body odor, premature aging, easy bruising, kidney pain, back & backbone pain, cold and discolored limbs, panic attacks, crying spells, symptoms of auto immune disease. I’ve been vlogging and I’m going to start editing my first vlog for you guys going under the knife and my many stages of recovery! See you soon! @breast_implant_illness
Tyme has been a famous Makeup artist since 2008. She has a huge Instagram following with over 380k followers. She is the owner of Princess Hair Plug.