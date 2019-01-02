‘American Beauty Star’ Season 1 Contestants

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of American Beauty Star on Lifetime. The show follows contestants as they compete in beauty challenges to find the next best hair and makeup artist.

Read on to meet the contestants:

Amanda Terry

Amanda is a special EFX and beauty makeup artist who resides in Los Angeles, California. She has attended both traditional makeup school and a special effects makeup school.

Andrew Velazquez

Andre Velazquez has been working in the industry for over 15 years. He has worked with brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and MAC. Recently, Andrew opened up his own salon, where he creates his own makeup.

Catherine Shim

Catherine Shim is a mother of three. For over a decade, Shim has worked as a law enforcer for the Long Island parks. She runs an Instagram account with over 1 million followers.

Shim hails from Freeport, NY.

Corey Ford

Corey Ford is a hair stylist from Houston, Texas. He has a passion for beauty and fashion and perfected his craft at beauty school.

Danny Jelaca

Danny is a hair stylist from Miami, Florida. He has been working as a hair stylist for over two decades and opened his first salon in South Beach’s neighborhood South Pointe.

Jenny Strebe

Jenny is an author, hair stylist, and social media influencer. Jenny is also a mother to two; her husband helps her build her brand, “Confessions of a Hairstylist.”

John Blaine

John has worked in the industry for years; he is one of the top celebrity hairstylists in the country.

Kym Nicole Oubre

Kym is a makeup artist, salon owner, and mother of two. She has worked as a licensed cosmetologist for over fourteen years. Kym is also the author of the book, “A Little Makeup Can’t Hurt.”

Sandy Poirier

Sandy Poirier is the owner of SHAG, one of the top salons in the country. He oversees a staff of 40 people.

Mitchell Halliday

Mitchell is the youngest person in the competition at just 18 years old. He was part of the X-Factor last year as a member of a boy band. The group was eliminated in the final round, and now, Mitchel is pursuing his love of makeup.

Mitchell has worked with a number of celebrity clients.

Silvia Reis

Silvia Reis is a salon owner in San Francisco. She is also a Youtube influencer and trained hair specialist. She is in it to win it this season on American Beauty Star.

Tyme the Infamous

Tyme has been a famous Makeup artist since 2008. She has a huge Instagram following with over 380k followers. She is the owner of Princess Hair Plug.