Ammika Harris, Chris Brown’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Tuesday, January 22, TMZ reported that singer Chris Brown was detained in Paris, France, after a woman claimed that she was raped by him at a local hotel. This is the second time in eight months that Brown has been accused of rape.

Brown has been dating Ammika Harris on and off for a few years now. The two were linked in 2015 but kept their relationship relatively quiet. While Brown has been linked to other women since then, it appears as though he and Harris are the real deal these days.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Was Spotted Partying With Brown Before His Arrest in Paris

Harris was spotted at a popular nightclub in Paris with Brown just days before his arrest. According to the Daily Mail, Harris and Brown were dancing all over one another at Cirque Bonheur on Saturday night. The two packed on the PDA and did their best to blend in with the crowd.

Three days after what looked like a fun night out, Brown found himself in police custody. Two members of his entourage have also been detained, according to the report.

“[The] woman claims she was raped by the singer in a hotel. French authorities confirm… Brown has been detained and is in custody for alleged aggravated rape and narcotics offenses. Authorities go on to say he is being processed, which appears to be the French version of arrested and booked. The woman says she met Brown overnight between January 15-16 at club Le Crystal and then headed back to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel with the singer where she claims to have been raped,” TMZ reported.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Since Brown’s arrest, Harris has been posting to Instagram normally, even uploading a couple of videos to her Instagram story earlier today. She doesn’t appear to be the least bit fazed by the situation.

2. She Was First Linked to Brown in 2015

Harris was first linked to Chris Brown back in 2015. The two kept the relationship relatively quiet and were careful not to flaunt their love. In fact, they still aren’t even Instagram official.

According to celebrity relationship database Who’s Dated Who, Brown was linked to quite a few women in 2015. These women included Tinashe, Briona Mae, and even a supposed fling with Rita Ora. According to the site, Harris hasn’t dated anyone else famous that the public knows about. Her Instagram account doesn’t give any clues about past relationships either.

Ammika Harris immediately drew comparisons to Brown’s ex, Karreuche Tran. Several outlets reported that Brown evidently had a “type” because Harris looked so similar to Tran.

Brown’s daughter, Royalty (with Nia Guzman), was born in 2014. It’s unknown if he has introduced her to Harris.

3. She’s an Instagram Model & Refers to Herself as ‘Blasian With Cherokee Blood’

Harris is an Instagram model with a solid 100,000 followers under her belt. She uses the social media platform to share photos of herself, often posing for the camera.

According to her Instagram bio, Harris is “Blasian with Cherokee blood.” This means that she identifies as both black and Asian and that she has some Native American in her as well.

On this past New Year’s Eve, Harris uploaded a post to welcome in 2019. In the caption, she thanked her “love,” but didn’t shout out Chris Brown (or anyone else, for that matter). You can read her post below.

“HELLO 2019! I can’t wait so see more of you. I know 2018 prepared us well. I CANNOT thank god enough for 2018. I had a wonderful and blessed year full of JOY, HAPPINESS, LAUGHTER, TEARS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY A LOT OF LOVE. I AM GRATEFUL FOR EVERY SINGLE MOMENT. I know this year going to be a [dramatic] change! SOMETHING MAJOR IS COMING OUR WAY. I am very excited to see where God leads us. I HAVE FAITH AND TRUST IN GOD! Thanks to my love, family, and friends for being a part of my journey. I LOVE YOU. HAPPY NEW YEAR LOVERS. LETS SPREAD LOOOOOOVEEEEEE, A LOT OF IT!!!!”

4. She Went to UCLA & Currently Lives in Los Angeles

Harris lives in Los Angeles, according to a 2015 report from Hollywood Life. Additionally, it is believed that she attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The outlet cited a Facebook page that apparently belonged to Harris but is no longer active.

It’s unclear what Harris may have majored in or if she graduated from the school. Details about Harris’ personal life outside of her alma mater are unknown.

5. Brown Has a History of Violence Against Women

Brown most famously dated Rihanna in the late 00s. The two were together from 2007 through 2013. In 2009, Brown was arrested for assault after things between him and Rihanna became physical.

This isn’t the only time that Brown has been accused of getting out of control. In fact, he allegedly made some very serious threats against his ex, Karreuche Tran, as well. He dated Tran for several years. At the end of their relationship, Brown was accused of threatening violence against Tran.

According to TMZ, Tran told a judge that Brown would send her threatening messages that included things like “B*tch I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

Tran was granted a 5-year restraining order.