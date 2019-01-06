Andy Samberg Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andy Samberg is hosting the 76th Golden Globes with fellow comedian Sandra Oh this year, and fans of the two comics are looking forward to seeing what they put together for entertainment. The show hosts are key to the evening’s success, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, cohosts from 2013-2015, getting rave reviews, while recent hosts Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers getting some mixed reactions from viewers.

Samberg, who has been in the comedy biz for well over a decade now, kick-started his career with his comedy music group The Lonely Island and quickly gained internet fame after YouTube was created in 2005 and his videos were able to be shared widely. His success with The Lonely Island group helped land him an agent and snag a spot on Saturday Night Live, and he quickly rose to comedy fame after starring in several movies, television shows and comedy skits.

Samberg is married to singer/songwriter and actress Joanna Newsom, and the two have one daughter. Here’s what we know about Samberg’s family:

1. Newsom is a Celebrated Musician – She is a Star Harpist, Pianist & an Exquisite Lyricist Who Calls Her Fans “Delvers”

Samberg’s wife of five years, Newsom is a celebrated musician, with Rolling Stone calling the California-native “the best-known harpist in American indie music.” She is a star harpist, a pianist, and an extraordinary lyricist, who calls her most devoted fans “delvers” for their habit of delving into her incredibly long songs (one song is nearly 17 minutes long) to extract meaning from each line.

Newsom is 36-years-old and was born and raised in Northern California. As a child, her parents forbid Newsom and her siblings from watching television or listening to the radio, according to The Sun. She began playing the piano at the age of five, although she wanted to start with the harp. Her harp instructor was reluctant to teach such a young child, so he suggested she start with the piano first.

Newsom started her music career as a keyboardist in the San-Francisco-based indie band The Pleased. In 2004 she released her critically-acclaimed debut album The Milk-Eyed Mender after being signed to the independent label Drag City. She went on to receive wider exposure with the release of Ys in 2006, which reached No134 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Shortlist Music Prize the following year, according to The Sun.

2. Samberg Was Already a Huge Fan of Newsom Before The Two Met & Newsome Loved Samberg’s Comedy

According to U.S. Weekly, Samberg was already a huge fan of Newsom’s before the two ever met. He used to frequent her shows and a source told the publication that he had “the biggest crush on her” from the very beginning.

Newsom felt the same way about Samberg’s comedy before she met her future husband, and was a big fan of his Lonely Island and SNL skits long before the two got together. The couple share a lot in common, including song writing, music and acting, albeit two very different genres of music.

“I remember being on tour, watching his old, pre-SNL stuff with my band, forwarding it to my friends,” she told Rolling Stone. When Newsom befriended SNL alum Fred Armisen through her label boss in 2008, Armisen introduced officially introduced the two, and they started dating shorting after.

3. Five Years Later, Samberg & Newsome Were Married

The couple tied the knot on September 21, 2013 in Big Sur, California. Although they both try to keep a low profile regarding their relationship, Samberg has no problems gushing about his love for his wife, how funny she is, and how much he supports her career.

“Her work, for a lot of people, is really meaningful and she’s brilliant in a way that I feel like almost no one else is,” he explained. “It’s such a specific kept space that only she occupies.”

The wedding was reportedly a mix of humor and sentiment, with both the bride and groom crying and laughing throughout the ceremony and Samberg’s speech. Plenty of celebs joined the two on their big day, including Justin Timberlake, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

4. The Two Share a Daughter, Who Was Born in August, 2017

Both Samberg and Newsom are notoriously private regarding their little family, although the comedian did introduce his new “daughter” to a crowd of screaming fans on the Conan O’Brien show, where he chest-bumped an NFL player with the “baby” strapped to his chest, as well as some break dancing, wrestling and belly slides across the stage. You can watch the full clip below.

All jokes aside, Samberg and his wife were excited to welcome their first daughter to the world in 2017, although they have kept her relatively out of the spotlight since. Samberg has reportedly always been drawn to being a father, telling People how much he “love babies,” and how he “would love a baby someday.”

5. Samberg & His Family Live in Los Angeles In a Beautiful Agatha Christie-Style Mansion

Newsom was born and raised in Nevada City, CA and told the New York Times that she never much felt like leaving. “I was the only person in my group of friends growing up who didn’t feel a huge urge to leave. I didn’t want to leave — I wanted to go to college nearby so I could come home every weekend. I never had that itch, that feeling, like, ‘There must be something more out there!’”

She was actually quite homesick when she and Samberg first started dating and were traveling back and forth between his home in New York and her home in California. They eventually decided to settle in California, and live in a beautiful old mansion in Los Angeles.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez’s Friendship with Leah Remini

