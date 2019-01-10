Angela Simmons’ Fiance Death & Funeral Details

The fourth season of Growing Up Hip Hop returns tonight on WE tv. The series will pick up where the narratives for various cast members left off, particularly Angels Simmons, who’s still reeling from the death of her fiancé and longtime partner Sutton Tennyson. Get the details on his funeral below.

According to Jasmine Brand, Tennyson was murdered at his home on November 3. He was shot multiple times around 4:30 p.m. after he was seen talking to a man in his driveway. He was 37. A suspect has been arrested relation to the shooting, which police believe could have been started out as a home invasion or a robbery.

Sutton Tennyson’s Funeral Was Held on November 10 Courtesy of the Elizabeth Baptist Church

Tennyson’s funeral was held in Atlanta at the Elizabeth Baptist Church on November 10. The church released a program to those in attendance with a written tribute to Tennyson inside. Milan, a singer and songwriter who was present, posted a video of what the programs looked like along with a lengthy tribute in the caption.

“Words can’t express the tragedy upon which we all gather collectively as one to celebrate the life of an outstanding individual,” she wrote. “It makes no sense that this man’s life was cut short and he was taken so abruptly from his family, friends and those who loved and adored him… YA’LL we have got to get a handle on weapons in these streets all the countless lives that have been taken and most of the time for no reason. REST EASY SUTTON… You will be missed.”

Simmons’ Father Rev Run Was Reportedly Not In Attendance At the Funeral

Simmons was accompanied to the funeral by her brother Jojo. It’s not clear whether her sister Vanessa was at the event. According to MTO News, however, her father Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons chose not to attend the funeral. Rev Run did not support the relationship between Simmons and Tennyson, particularly after the latter was accused of domestic violence.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift”, Simmons wrote on Instagram. “I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

Simmons & Tennyson Broke Off Their Engagement Prior to His Death

Simmons and Tennyson have a son together, Joseph Sutton, or JS, and were engaged until the former called it off last year. “I just got to a place where I feel like I wasn’t happy and I tried and I tried and I tried and I wanted it to work because the last thing I wanted to do was not be together with the person I had my child with,” she said on Growing Up Hip Hop. “I thought I met my husband. I’m going to marry him, we have kids. And it just didn’t happen like that. God had another plan for me.”

“I really never could have imagined in a million years, number one having a kid out of wedlock and then the whole relationship just crumbling,” she admitted. “For me, it’s already a lot. Everyone has to look at me and be like, ‘You’re not married. You’re Reverend’s daughter.’ I’m going through all of that and then I have to raise a kid in front of the world, single.”