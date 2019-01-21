Anthony Scaramucci Height & Age: How Old & Tall Is He?

Anthony Scaramucci is one of the celebrities on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother. Scaramucci, a financier and political consultant, rose to national fame when he briefly served as the White House Director of Communications. Now, he’ll try to use his skills to outlast his fellow contestants.

Scaramucci is 55 years old. According to Heightline, he was born on January 6, 1964. He graduated from Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School in Port Washington in 1982, and went on to earn a B.A. in economics at Tufts University and a J.D. at Harvard Law School. After working for Goldman Sachs and the Lehman Brothers, Scaramucci founded SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm and advisory company, in 2005. The company now has $7.4 billion in assets.

Scaramucci Is 55 Years Old & Hails from Long Island, New York

Scaramucci has frequently spoken about his upbringing in an Italian family on Long Island that he describes as middle class. “My dad labored in the sand mines of Long Island for 42 years,” he wrote on Facebook. “He taught me what it meant to put in an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. Now he has trouble hearing due to the effects of heavy machinery, but he’d tell you it was worth it. My father’s sacrifices allowed his children to be upwardly mobile.”

Famous Births Deaths reports that Scaramucci is 5’9″. The financier is significantly shorter than his former boss, President Donald Trump, who is 6’2″. Scaramucci doesn’t seem to take his shortness personally. In fact, he brought up the subject in his height during his very first press briefing at the White House. “Scaramucci, wearing a well-fitting blue suit, deflected any probing questions, made self-deprecating jokes about his vanity and height and confidently declared his ‘love’ for the president several times,” Bloomberg reports.

He Is 5’9″ & Has Joked About His Height to the Media In the Past

Scaramucci has joked about working for Trump during promos for the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother season, telling Entertainment Weekly that his White House experience is pretty similar to the Big Brother format.

“If you think about presidential politics, as an example, it is the peak of elimination games,” he said. “So what happens in an elimination game is people get rough on each other, and they’re saying mean and nasty things, and they’re elbowing each other, and then they’re politicking against each other, and that’s very similar to what goes on in the Big Brother house. So I think that experience has well primed me.”

Scaramucci also teased the possibility that President Trump will be tuning into Celebrity Big Brother. “He definitely tapes a lot of shows,” he said. “And he’s a television star if you think about his career as the host of Celebrity Apprentice or The Apprentice. So he likes television. He has an eye for television. So he’s called me and critiqued me after some of my interviews, and so maybe he’ll call and critique me after my Big Brother presence, but you know, we get along. I like the president and there’s no hard feelings about me being fired.”