‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feed Spoilers: Did Anthony Scaramucci Quit the Game?

This post contains spoilers from the live feeds of Celebrity Big Brother. You have been warned!

The Celebrity Big Brother live feeds only just switched on last night, and already it seems one houseguest has quit the game. Continuing last year’s disappointing borderline-self evictions (Metta World Peace and Keshia Knight Pulliam), it seems Anthony Scaramucci is continuing the trend.

Less than an hour after the feeds turned on, comments began to leak all around the house.

“Why hasn’t Anthony’s face gone gray,” asked Jonathan. “Has that been out there yet?” questioned Natalie. Tom suggested the former White House director of communications might be coming back but Tamar responded with realness: “Brother Mooch, you tried. I want you to know that, Brother Mooch.” Tom injected, “Are we allowed to talk about that?” (Yes, Tom, talk about everything!)

OH they asked why his picture isn't grayed out ……. damn skippy, that was fast https://t.co/S1Yqy0Ms8q — hamsterwatch #cbb2 🐹⌚️ (@hamsterwatch) January 23, 2019

As of 6 a.m. Big Brother time (the show tapes in Los Angeles), Scaramucci’s face was still lit up on the house’s memory call. While it’s possible that Scaramucci could return after some sort of issue in the Diary Room (it’s happened before—I see you Audrey-E.T. memes), Big Brother Network reported that houseguests were heard being called to both Diary Rooms late last night, proving that one wasn’t being occupied by the M.I.A. Mooch.

If The Mooch really is gone—which we’re bound to see once the houseguests wake up for the day—the show will most likely forge ahead with its plan for a Friday night eviction. It was clear that Scaramucci wasn’t too happy about being nominated for eviction by new HOH Ryan Lochte.

In the Diary Room, Scaramucci said, “So I come into the house, we’re making champagne toasts and getting along with each other, and then boom! I’m on the block.” The Mooch sits side by side with actor/host Jonathan Bennett and comedian Tom Green. Bennett was put on the block automatically after he lost Part 2 of the HOH competition to Lochte.

From what we could pick up on the feeds, it sounds like Kato Kaelin won the season’s first Power of Veto competition which allows him to save one of the nominees from the chopping block. Since Kaelin made an alliance with Green and The Mooch on last night’s episode, it would’ve been safe to assume he’d use the veto, but now it looks like the decision was made for him.

Scaramucci has a history of short stays; he was communications director for the Trump White House for just 11 days.