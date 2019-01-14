Aquapaw on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Pet Bathing Tool

If bath time for your pup is stressful, look no further than Aquapaw, a product that aims to make bathing time easier for you and your pet.

Like many Shark Tank products, Aquapaw got its start on Kickstarter in 2016. The company was founded by Daniel Lentz and Tom Zipprian. Right now, Aquapaw, the pet bathing tool, is being sold on the company’s website for $24.95. Click here to purchase one for yourself. You can also purchase Aquapaw at Ace Hardware, Amazon, and Chewy.

In an interview with the Carroll County Times, Zipprian shares, “The Aquapaw solves that issue by attaching directly to the hand, and allows you to control the flow of water with a button embedded in the palm, which puts you back in control. And when you’re comfortable and confident your dog is going to notice that, too, which makes bath time a lot less stressful for them as well.”

Zipprian and Lentz attended college at Virginia Tech together. Zipprian tells the Carroll County Times, “… one day driving home from work [Lentz] had the ‘A-ha!’ moment and the rest was history.” He continued, “[Lentz] provides the vision and I just help makes sure everything is engineered and produced to live up to his expectations.”

Zipprian admits that going on Shark Tank was extremely stressful. “Have you ever heard the sound of your own voice and it makes you cringe? Now imagine that, but this time it’s a video, and 7 million people are watching,” he says.

It seems natural that he ended up involved in entrepreneurship. “I’ve always been kind of a gearhead, maybe that’s the country boy in me. I went to school for product design but sort of fell in love with engineering,” Zipprian said. “I started off designing watercrafts for Yamaha in Atlanta, then motorcycles in Milwaukee, and now electric motorcycles in Santa Cruz.”

The Aqquapaw Pet Bathing Tool is a water sprayer and scrubber in one design. Simply strap the scrubber to your hand. The water is then controlled by a button in the center of the scrubber. Suited for both indoor and outdoor use, the Aquapaw won “Best in Show” at the Global Pet Expo. It also received the “Editor’s Choice Award” from Pet Product News.

On January 7, Lentz and Zipprian shared on their website that they would be going on Shark Tank. We don’t know the outcome, but do know that Robert Herjevec tried out the Aquapaw.

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s episode of Shark Tank on ABC to see if the sharks are fan of the Aquapaw.