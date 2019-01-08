‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Had Cancer Removed

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules fame revealed that she had cancer in 2018. She made the announcement on Instagram in a post that was meant to close out 2018 and ring in the new year.

“2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned. Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome. We went to Cuba and Japan! I dreamt of going to both from such a young age. I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!),” Madix captioned a series of photos. “I started a business and got to raise money for my favorite charity. I kicked ass in the horse show ring. I fell more in love with my boyfriend and my girlfriends, but most importantly: MYSELF,” she added.

She Posted a Series of Photos Showing Her Bandages

Though Madix didn’t go into detail about the type of cancer that she had, she previously uploaded a photo of herself with a bandage on her chest. The photo was posted early last year and, in the caption, Madix revealed that she was awaiting the results of the biopsy.

“Update: I’m not allowed to shower so I feel extra gross,” she wrote. “I’m watching scary shows but what is really scary is what’s going on in there. Still waiting on biopsy results, lymph node biopsy results. So hopefully next week I get a clear on that. Until then, I feel really disgusting,” she added. According to Us Weekly, she also uploaded other photos in which she “lifted her arm to reveal bandages that wrapped from her front to back.”

Based on the placement of the bandage, it’s possible that Madix had a lump in her breast or in the tissue above the breast, which is not an uncommon place for tumors to be found. However, it’s also possible that she had a mole in the area that was cancerous and that her doctors chose to take some additional tissue to test, as well as a few lymph nodes. She may have also had skin cancer.

It doesn’t sound like Madix needed to undergo any additional treatment, such as radiation or chemotherapy, and it sounds like she’s cancer free now.

“Even if an issue won’t be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing. Looking ahead to 2019 with optimism, hope, and more hard work on the horizon!” Madix said in her adieu to 2018.