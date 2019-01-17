Who Is Pepa’s Married Boyfriend Aundre Dean?

Sandra “Pepa” Denton has a new boyfriend on the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop. At the end of season three, Denton, 51, revealed that she was dating her bodyguard Aundre Dean. Aundre is an aspiring rapper and is currently going through a messy divorce with his wife. Learn more about him below.

Aundre, 29, was born in Houston, Texas. According to Earn the Necklace, Aundre and his biological sister were regularly between foster homes as children, and occasionally lived with their grandmother in Alief. Both children was eventually adopted by Jennifer and Mike Dean and moved to Katy, Texas. Aundre was in fifth grade at the time. He grew up with two additional sisters in the Dean family, Shannon and Tiffany; and worked part-time for his mother at Dean’s Professional Services, which is a staffing firm in Houston.

Aundre Previously Played College Football for UCLA & TCU

Aundre became a notable athlete as he got older. He was the running back for the Katy High School football team, where he made it to state championships. He also ran track and field. In 2008, he committed to playing football at UCLA and joined the Bruins as a true freshman. However, injuries caused his playing time to be limited for a season. Aundre chose to transfer Texas Christian University, but he sat out the 2009 season due to NCAA rules. He played more consistently from 2010 to 2012 at TCU, but nagging injuries derailed his chances for becoming a professional.

In 2013, Aundre graduated from TCU with a BA in broadcast journalism. Since then, he’s pursued several different careers in the entertainment industry. He acted as the comic relief on the 2014 E! reality series Escape Club. He acted Charles S. Dutton and Vivica A. Fox in the 2015 film Carter High. He also served as a talk show host on Black Hollywood Live, and he a regular on How to Make a Reality Star. The YBF also reports that Aundre once acted in a gay pornographic film titled Jock Physical.

He Worked As an Actor & Model Before Becoming Pepa’s Bodyguard

As a model, Aundre has done ad campaigns for notable brands like Nike and Gillette. He continues to post photos from his modeling gigs on his Instagram. He found it difficult to land acting roles once he moved out to Los Angeles, so he began working security at a nightclub. From there he got picked up as Pepa’s bodyguard and a supporting cast member on Growing Up Hip Hop.

Pepa and Dean are still a couple in season four, and the online sneak peak showed the former gushing about their relationship to her daughter Egypt Criss. “Now I’m dating Aundre who used to be my bodyguard. It’s good for me. It feels good. It feels right.” She said that she was “super happy” with him. Pepa, along with music mogul Dame Dash, is also helping Aundre develop his career as a singer.

Aundre has a YouTube account under the name “Dre Dean”, where he releases songs and music videos. His most recent upload, the single “Anything You Can Do”, was released in August, and his debut EP Resilient is currently available for streaming on Apple Music.

Aundre has two sons with his wife Jordyn Taylor, who he is currently divorcing and who has complained that his public affair with Pepa has damaged her reputation. Learn more about Taylor and her legal complications with Aundre below.