Kendall Jenner & LeBron Will Lure Ben Simmons To LA Says Analyst

Ben Simmons is having a decent second season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

More specifcially, the 76ers point guard is averaging 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

In his last game for the Sixers, Simmons posted an impressive 20-point, 22-rebound, nine-assist performance in the 76ers’ 108-105 win over the New York Knicks last night.

But does he want to stay in Philadelphia long-term?

Fox Sports 1’s Jason McIntyre says no!

“We know dating back to before the draft, Ben Simmons loves LA,” Jason McIntyre told me last week on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Dating Kendall Jenner, loves it out here, he’s on that same agency that LeBron is repped by, Klutch [Sports].

What y’all think about this?! Will have more on this in article form later today via @HeavySan pic.twitter.com/GjCQESRQHt — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 14, 2019

McIntyre believes that Simmons’ lack of chemistry with fellow Sixer, Joel Embiid could end up making the current Sixers roster a very short term thing.

“They’re friends on the court but they don’t hang off the court.” he said.

“I’m telling you, I don’t see this being a long-term thing.”

In fact, McIntyre likened Embiid and Simmons to the newer version of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant during their Oklahoma City Thunder days.

“Sixers, people crushed me when I said Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were low-key Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant [at the Oklahoma City Thunder],” says McIntyre.

KD and Westbrook put up killer stats individually, but weren’t the same team after the duo along with James Harden appeared in the 2012 NBA Finals and lost to the Miami Heat.

Despite what McIntyre thinks, Simmons’ numbers mixed with Joel Embiid’s 26.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2 blocks and Jimmy Butlers’ 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game have the Philadelphia 76ers currently sitting in fourth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Standings at a 28-16.

With Butler due a max-contract extension in the summer and Embiid a much-loved figure within the Sixers organization, Simmons certainly appears the most likely blue-chip trade piece if Philadelphia want to bring in another player that suits their other two stars.

In the meantime, the Sixers signed Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract and Jimmy Butler will also get the opportunity to play against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time since he was traded to the Sixers tonight in the City of Brotherly Love.

Worth noting: Per a league source – Butler may have a desire to play with the Los Angeles Clippers and “would love” to team up with Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles.

Per source: “Jimmy would love to play alongside Kawhi in LA with the Clippers. Jimmy loves LA. And as of now, still has his eyes on the Clippers in free agency.” https://t.co/PFigcNG4vD — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

As for Simmons and Embiid? For now, they’re under contract with the Sixers.

As for the future? “I think Ben Simmons wants to be in LA badly,” says McIntyre.

“We’ll see what happens.”