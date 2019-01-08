RUMORS DEBUNKED: Is Colton Underwood Engaged? Is He Dating Cassie Randolph?

Before we get into all the rumors and reports, let’s drop our MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know whether or not Colton Underwood is engaged, if he has a girlfriend, or how The Bachelor 2019 ends, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into fact vs. fiction.

According to Reality Steve, Colton Underwood does end up with one of the contestants on the show this season, but it’s not your typical Bachelor ending. It was initially reported that Underwood and contestant Cassie Randolph got engaged on the finale of The Bachelor, but Reality Steve has confirmed this report has definitely changed. Underwood reportedly realized that Randolph was the one he wanted to be with during their overnight, but Randolph supposedly got cold feet and ended up quitting the show. Instead of choosing one of the remaining two women, Reality Steve reported that Underwood broke things off with the others. He then went back to the United States and “chased down” Randolph.

Randolph did not want to get engaged, so she is reportedly now his girlfriend and they are dating.

Reality Steve announced this on his podcast and said he got some responses over Randolph’s decision. Reality Steve said that, “One response I got a lot of after the podcast last week was Why’d she go on the show if she didn’t want to get engaged?’ Well, there’s a lot of factors in regards to that. I can’t speak for Cassie’s mindset but I don’t hold that against her. Any number of things could’ve changed.”

He continued, “No one knows why she feels that way. Maybe she felt that way before she even went on the show, maybe she didn’t. I think people understand by now that just because a couple gets engaged at the end that it means they’re going to get married. Especially since only one of the previous 22 Bachelors married the final woman he chose. So I wouldn’t jump down Cassie’s throat for that until we see it play out.” Reality Steve also said that he doesn’t believe the couple will eventually get engaged or married.

Prior to filming the season, Underwood spoke to Entertainment Weeklyand said that one of his biggest hesitations about being the star of The Bachelor was that it might not work out in the end. Underwood revealed, “This is an environment that is built for the success of a relationship, and if I get to the end of this and I’m in love and I get down on one knee and it doesn’t get reciprocated, that’s gonna be hard. That’d be the hardest thing. That’s my greatest fear in all of this.” Underwood also confessed that he sees a therapist twice per week.

As many fans of the show know, Underwood has claimed that he is a virgin. So, Entertainment Weekly asked him if he felt any pressure, not only about asking someone to marry him, but about holding onto his virginity. Underwood’s reply was, “I have no concerns with being pressured into anything. I’ve lived 26 years in one of the toughest industries and battled that pressure every single day. I’ve had people thrown at me and [been] put in some uncomfortable positions, and I hold my own and stay true to who I am and hold on to my willpower. I’m going to stay true to who I am like I have done on the last two shows, and continue to be true to myself.”