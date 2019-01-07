‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Contestants: Meet Colton Underwood’s Women

'The Bachelor' 2019 Contestants

Colton Underwood is the next new star of The Bachelor and he is on a journey to find love. Ahead of the big 2019 premiere, Underwood spoke with TV Guide and teased, "I will say this season wasn't the easiest for me. There were ups and downs and at times it got really challenging. It got really hard and it really pushed me. But it allowed me to grow, and I think this is going to be an unbelievable season and I can't wait for everybody to go on this journey with me." There are 30 contestants who start out on the premiere, but only one will end up the winner of Underwood's heart.

Before we get into all the women, we will be revealing some spoilers on the contestants, but we will not be revealing the winner. If you would like to know who the reported winner is this season, you can find that information here. In this gallery, the final 4 contestants will be revealed, but we will not go further than that, so that die-hard fans, who don't want to be spoiled, can read the post without worry. The reported final 4 contestants and winner are revealed in our "Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2019 This Season" post. Other eliminations and details on the cast members will be included in our rundown of the contestants.

Now let's get into the season 23 contestants of The Bachelor. The first batch of contestants (pictured above) are each identified and described below. Continue to explore our gallery to introduce yourself to the women vying for Underwood's attention.

Adrianne "Jane" Aver

Aver is 26 years old and comes from West Hollywood, California. She works as a social worker and she doesn't make it very far in the competition. In fact, blogger Reality Steve has reported that she gets eliminated on the premiere. Her ABC contestant bio describes her as this, "As a social worker, she uses her positive vibes and good nature to help care for seniors at an elderly day care facility. When she's not at work, Jane loves spending time with her mom and her dog, Bella."

Alex Blumberg

Alex will be known as Alex B. this season and she shows up on the premiere "actually sick". So, she doesn't talk when she meets Colton Underwood, according to ABC. It appears that she has lost her voice. Blumberg is 29 years old and hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, where she is a "dog rescuer". Underwood has two dogs, so this could be a win for him in that department.

Alex Dillon

Alex Dillon is 23 years old and is from Boston, Massachusetts. She emerges from her limo arrival in a Sloth costume and blogger Reality Steve says she, "Arrives in a sloth costume, and every time we see her, she talks (and walks) suuuuuuuuper slow and I’m sssssuuuuuuuuuper annoyed already." Apparently, Colton Underwood wasn't a big fan of it, since Reality Steve reported that she gets eliminated on night one.

Angelique Sherman

Angelique Sherman is 28 years old and is from Hamilton, New Jersey, where she works as a Marketing Salesperson, though she has always dreamed of owning a clothing boutique, as reported by ABC.

