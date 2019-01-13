‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Cast Revealed: Who Will Be Entering the House?

After tons of rumors and anticipation, CBS has announced the cast for the second season of Celebrity Big Brother. The following celebrities will be entering the Big Brother house for the brand new season starting January 21st:

Anthony Scaramucci, Former White House Director of Communications and financier

Dina Lohan, Mother of Lindsay Lohan

Joey Lawrence, Actor and producer

Jonathan Bennett, Actor and host

Kandi Burruss, Singer and TV personality

Kato Kaelin, Actor and host

Lolo Jones, Olympic track and bobsled athlete

Natalie Eva Marie, Former WWE wrestler and actress

Ricky Williams, Former NFL running back

Ryan Lochte, Competitive swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist

Tamar Braxton, Singer and TV personality

Tom Green, Comedian

(How long do we allow ourselves to mourn the lack of Tiffany Pollard on this list? I’m personally going to need a minute.)

Bennett and Lohan are two names that rang true from the ever-churning BB rumor mill. Bennett is best known for playing Aaron Samuels on Mean Girls (with Lohan’s famous daughter, Lindsay). His other credits include Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Veronica Mars, and Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video. Lohan starred in the critically panned E! series Living Lohan and also appeared on VH1’s Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn.

I can’t believe I’m packing for Celebrity @CBSBigBrother! If you see this picture that means I am locked away going on the next adventure in my life & becoming a house guest for season 2 of #CelebrityBigBrother. Catch me Jan 21st and see how it all goes down. xoxo Team JB pic.twitter.com/zilVGj0Uyy — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) January 13, 2019

Many of the soon-to-be celebrity houseguests are no stranger to reality television. Olympic track and bobsled athlete Lolo Jones appeared on the first season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, while Tamar Braxton is best known for Braxton Family Values and its spinoff Tamar & Vince. Comedian Tom Green appeared on the second celeb version of The Celebrity Apprentice, while Kandi Burruss has been a mainstay on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season.

Former White House Director of Communications and financier Anthony Scaramucci will be joining the reality TV vets above, but will he bring the fireworks that last season’s Omarosa did? Doubtful.

Former WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie isn’t a surprising addition; the wrestler was seen filming her intro package for the show last week at her gym. Eva Marie starred in the first six seasons of the WWE reality show, Total Divas, and became an official part of the SmackDown brand in 2016 before parting ways with the wrestling behemoth in 2017.

Previously reported potential houseguests Caitlyn Jenner and Bobby Moynihan dropped out of the show, reported Newsweek, after it became public that the celebrities were all receiving different paydays. The two dropouts left producers scrambling for last-minute replacements.

Last year’s Celebrity Big Brother, the first U.S. version of the show, paid all its houseguests the same amount except for one, according to insider REALvegas4sure. Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault was paid a hefty $1 million to appear on the three-week-long series, according to Fansided.

Host Julie Chen Moonves is returning to the series, though it’s unclear if she’ll be back for the summer edition of Big Brother, which will be its 21st season.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 premieres January 21 on CBS. It will run for 13 episodes, wrapping up February 13, one week before the premiere of another CBS powerhouse, Survivor: Edge of Extinction.