‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Schedule, Times & Channel

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Celebrity Big Brother in the USA. There are a ton of familiar faces in the cast this season and the schedule of episodes is quite condensed this time around. For those who would like to make sure they don’t miss an episode, we have all the details on the show schedule, what times the episodes air, what channel to watch, how to view the live feeds online, contestant info and more. Read on below for the rundown.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 CHANNEL: Big Brother: Celebrity Edition airs, as always, on the CBS network. It will also air on CBS All-Access and will be available via live streaming.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 USA PREMIERE TIMES: The premiere episode of the show airs from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT. The celebrities will live together in a house that is outfitted with cameras and microphones that record everything they do for 24 hours a day.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 SCHEDULE:

Episode 1: Monday, January 21, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 2: Tuesday, January 22, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 3: Wednesday, January 23, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 4: Friday, January 25, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 5: Sunday, January 27, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 6: Monday, January 28, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 7: Wednesday, January 30, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 8: Saturday, February 2, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT

Episode 9: Monday, February 4, 9-10 p.m. ET/PT and 8-9 p.m. CT

Episode 10: Thursday, February 7, 9-10 p.m. ET/PT and 8-9 p.m. CT

Episode 11: Friday, February 8, 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and 7-9 p.m. CT

Episode 12: Monday, February 11, 9-10 p.m. ET/PT and 8-9 p.m. CT

Episode 13: Wednesday, February 13, 9-11 p.m. ET/PT and 8-10 p.m. CT

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” SEASON 2 CONTESTANTS: The houseguests on the show will be competing for $250,000. The celebrities, athletes, and familiar faces who have joined the cast this season include former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Dina Lohan, Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, OJ Simpson witney Kato Kaelin, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, former NFL player Ricky Williams, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton and Tom Green.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 HOST: Julie Chen returns as the long-standing host of the series.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” SEASON 2 HOUSE: CBS has reported that this season’s house will feature 80 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording every move of the houseguests. This season’s house has gotten a Manhattan-themed makeover.

HOW TO WATCH “CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” SEASON 2 LIVE FEEDS ONLINE: This year, the live feeds will start following the west coast broadcast on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, according to CBS. CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK (BBAD) on Pop TV, will bring a live late-night look inside the BIG BROTHER house seven nights a week, starting on Tuesday, January 22nd, from 12 – 3 a.m. ET/PT) through Tuesday, February 12th. If you would like to watch the show or live feeds online, here are some options for live streaming:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This services gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.