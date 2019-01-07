Colton’s Career Earnings & Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colton Underwood is about to be one of the most recognizable faces in America. As the star of the newest season of The Bachelor, the 26-year-old is bound to be plastered all over billboards everywhere in the upcoming weeks.

But as many people know, Colton had a career before becoming the bachelor. He was an NFL player. How much did Colton make as a football player? What’s his net worth?

Read on.

1. His Career Earnings From Football Are $121,200

Colton’s career earnings were $121,200. Over the Cap reports that his most recent contract with the Raiders was worth $450,000, but he walked away with $33,000 that year. In 2014, he was paid $88,200 for playing with the Chargers.

Colton attended Illinois State University, where he played college football for the Illinois State Redbirds.

He was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014. In September, Colton was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. He was released from the squad a week later.

2. He Will Make Around $100,000 as the Bachelor

According to This Is Insider, the bachelor and bachelorette stars typically get paid $100,000.

Reality Steve, the top Bachelor blogger in the game, reports that the highest-paid Bachelorette star was Emily Maynard, who was rumored to make $250,000.

But, as This Is Insider points out, the stars of the show make even more money when the show ends and they begin making talk show and reality show appearances. Sean Lowe, for example, made $125,000 appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Lowe was also rumored to make a large sum when he and his wife appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp”.

3. He Founded the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation

In 2015, Underwood founded the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, created in honor of Harper, his six-year-old cousin who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as an infant.

According to the website, the foundation hopes to empower people with cystic fibrosis to live fully. It “raises funds for research and provides equipment and resources for people of all ages living with cystic fibrosis.”

The foundation has done extremely well since its inception; it has given $100,000 in cash and equipment to CF patients. It has also raised a total of $60,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

4. He Was Not Paid to Be on Becca Kufrin’s Season

Contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are not paid to appear on the show.

They also have to cover their own costs, and, according to the book ‘Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure’, participants are told to prepare as many as 14 formal looks.

To appear on Bachelor in Paradise, Colton is presumed to have made somewhere around $15,000.

5. He Once Owned a Sports Bar in His Illinois Hometown

According to Elite Daily, Colton opened the 4th & Goal Grill in Washington, Illinois in 2016.

The site references the Peoria Journal Star, which states that Colton worked alongside his father, Scott, to remodel the bar’s interior.

He sold the bar in April 2018, after coming home from filming The Bachelorette.