Critics Choice Awards 2019 Time & Channel on TV

Tonight is the 2019 Critics Choice Awards, which is a night honoring achievements in entertainment for the past year. Read on for the rundown on what time the show airs, what channel to watch on TV, the presenters and more.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 TIME: The awards show airs from Santa Monica, California live. It broadcasts from 7 – 10 p.m. ET, 4 – 7 p.m. PT, and 6 – 9 p.m. CT. Prior to the start of the awards, red carpet live coverage will also air in the designated time slot.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 CHANNEL: The 2019 Critics Choice Awards airs on the CW network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) for the exact channel number in your area.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 HOST: Taye Diggs is the host of this year’s event. Upon first revealing that he was going to be hosting the event, Diggs told E! News, “I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today. We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!”

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: According to Just Jared, the list of presenters who are participating in the 2019 Critics Choice Awards include Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Nina Dobrev, Winston Duke, America Ferrera, Sara Gilbert, Josh Hutcherson, Stephan James, Jameela Jamil, Nicole Kidman, Joel Kinnaman, KiKi Layne, Eugene Levy, Justina Machado, Ricky Martin, Jeanine Mason, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn, Catherine O’Hara, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarah Silverman, Cole Sprouse, Ben Stiller, and Bradley Whitford.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 RECIPIENTS: The Crown actress, Claire Foy, is picking up this year’s #SeeHer Award, while television writer, producer and composer Chuck Lorre is being presented with the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award. BFCA President Joey Berlin stated that, “The Big Bang Theory has been called the most successful television comedy ever, so it seems like the perfect time to honor Chuck as that show gets ready to ride off into the sunset. Thankfully, we still have Mom, Young Sheldon, and his latest gift to comedy lovers, The Kominsky Method going strong to help us get over the loss. For a quarter of a century Chuck has been keeping us in stitches with comedies of remarkable hilarity and consistency, delighting viewers and critics alike.” Just Jared reported that the cast members from The Big Bang Theory, who are presenting, are Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons, and Melissa Rauch.

Viola Davis is presenting Foy with her #SeeHer Award.

Some of the other big awards being given out tonight, and their nominees, include:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice as Dick Cheney

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate as Vincent van Gogh

Ryan Gosling – First Man as Neil Armstrong

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed as Reverend Ernst Toller

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma as Cleodegaria “Cleo” Gutiérrez

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns as Mary Poppins

Glenn Close – The Wife as Joan Castleman

Toni Collette – Hereditary as Annie Graham

Olivia Colman – The Favourite as Queen Anne

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born as Ally Maine

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Lee Israel

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book as Don Shirley

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy as Nic Sheff

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman as Flip Zimmerman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born as Bobby Maine

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Jack Hock

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther as N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice as Lynne Cheney

Claire Foy – First Man as Janet Shearon Armstrong

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased as Nancy Eamons

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk as Sharon Rivers

Emma Stone – The Favourite as Abigail Hill

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite as Sarah Churchill