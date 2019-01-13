Critics Choice Awards 2019 Time & Channel on TV

Tonight is the 2019 Critics Choice Awards, which is a night honoring achievements in entertainment for the past year. Read on for the rundown on what time the show airs, what channel to watch on TV, the presenters and more.
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 TIME: The awards show airs from Santa Monica, California live. It broadcasts from 7 – 10 p.m. ET, 4 – 7 p.m. PT, and 6 – 9 p.m. CT. Prior to the start of the awards, red carpet live coverage will also air in the designated time slot.
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 CHANNEL: The 2019 Critics Choice Awards airs on the CW network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) for the exact channel number in your area.
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 HOST: Taye Diggs is the host of this year’s event. Upon first revealing that he was going to be hosting the event, Diggs told E! News, “I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today. We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!”
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: According to Just Jared, the list of presenters who are participating in the 2019 Critics Choice Awards include Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Nina Dobrev, Winston Duke, America Ferrera, Sara Gilbert, Josh Hutcherson, Stephan James, Jameela Jamil, Nicole Kidman, Joel Kinnaman, KiKi Layne, Eugene Levy, Justina Machado, Ricky Martin, Jeanine Mason, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn, Catherine O’Hara, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarah Silverman, Cole Sprouse, Ben Stiller, and Bradley Whitford.
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 RECIPIENTS: The Crown actress, Claire Foy, is picking up this year’s #SeeHer Award, while television writer, producer and composer Chuck Lorre is being presented with the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award. BFCA President Joey Berlin stated that, “The Big Bang Theory has been called the most successful television comedy ever, so it seems like the perfect time to honor Chuck as that show gets ready to ride off into the sunset. Thankfully, we still have Mom, Young Sheldon, and his latest gift to comedy lovers, The Kominsky Method going strong to help us get over the loss. For a quarter of a century Chuck has been keeping us in stitches with comedies of remarkable hilarity and consistency, delighting viewers and critics alike.” Just Jared reported that the cast members from The Big Bang Theory, who are presenting, are Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons, and Melissa Rauch.
Viola Davis is presenting Foy with her #SeeHer Award.
Some of the other big awards being given out tonight, and their nominees, include:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice as Dick Cheney
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate as Vincent van Gogh
Ryan Gosling – First Man as Neil Armstrong
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed as Reverend Ernst Toller
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma as Cleodegaria “Cleo” Gutiérrez
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns as Mary Poppins
Glenn Close – The Wife as Joan Castleman
Toni Collette – Hereditary as Annie Graham
Olivia Colman – The Favourite as Queen Anne
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born as Ally Maine
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Lee Israel
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book as Don Shirley
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy as Nic Sheff
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman as Flip Zimmerman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born as Bobby Maine
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Jack Hock
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther as N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice as Lynne Cheney
Claire Foy – First Man as Janet Shearon Armstrong
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased as Nancy Eamons
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk as Sharon Rivers
Emma Stone – The Favourite as Abigail Hill
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite as Sarah Churchill