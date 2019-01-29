David Dee Duron: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Dee Duron is Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored new boyfriend. Rather different from the father of Kourtney kids, Duron is an evangelical Christian from a hard-practicing religious Louisiana family. Scott Disick is the dad to Kourtney’s children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The couple split in 2015 after being together for close to ten years after being on-again-off-again since 2012. Speaking of twelve, that’s the age difference, in years, between Duron, 26, and Kourtney, 39.

Since then, Kourtney has been linked to stars such as Justin Bieber and actor Luka Sabbat. Kourtney’s longest relationship in the post-Disick age was with model Younes Bendjima until their split in August 2018.

US Weekly was the first to report that Kourtney had been seen out on the town in Hollywood with Duron. The pair was photographed together getting dinner at Nobu in Malibu on January 24. The magazine does not confirm that the couple is officially an item.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Father Is the Chancellor of One of the Most Famous Private Schools in Louisiana

Duron hails from Shreveport, Louisiana. In total, Duron has four siblings, Denny, Dakota, Dawn and Destiny, aka Dez. Duron was the quarterback at Evangel Christian Academy where he won two state titles. His father, Denny, is the chancellor of the school. The school was founded by Duron’s grandparents, Rodney and Frances Duron in 1980. The school boasts athletic graduates such as Brock Berlin and John David Booty.

2. Dez Duron, His Brother, Was a Finalist on Season 3 of ‘The Voice’

You might remember Dez Duron as a finalist on Season 3 of “The Voice” in 2012. On the show, Dez was on Christina Aguilera’s team. Dez also attended Yale University and played college football for the Yale Bulldogs. When asked about the difference between football and being on “The Voice,” Dez told ESPN, “I grew up in a football family. Football is religion in my hometown of Shreveport. Guys were trying to kill me all the time on the field. These days, girls are saying I’m cute. I’m not mad at the change. it’s just a little … different.”

3. Duron Is a CPA, Working as an Accountant for Car Saver in Miami

Duron is graduate of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. In May 2015, after his freshman year, the college but Duron’s face on a billboard in the town. That’s according to an Instagram post from Duron. He wrote in the caption of the post, “Amazing first year at #SEU… I love this place and everyone in it, very thankful to be a part … Oh and thanks for putting me on a billboard.”

4. The Tabloids Are Divided On Whether or Not Kourtney & Duron’s Relationship Is Going Anywhere

The tabloids seem divided on whether or not Duron and Kourtney’s relationship is going anywhere. One “source,” told People, “It’s just friendship now. They met through the church and they have a lot of mutual friends. But for now, it’s just a friendly relationship. He’s a lot younger than her, so there’s an age difference. He’s about 12 years younger than her. But he’s very mature. He’s a serious Christian and so is she, and there’s definitely some chemistry there.”

A different “source” told US Weekly, “David is a genuinely sweet guy. He is a good old boy and as American as they come. David’s into football, his family, the Hillsong church and music. He’s a solid, nice guy. David was always the most studious of all his brothers. There really isn’t a more stable, all-around good guy than David.”

Finally, Radar Online’s “source” believes, “He’s been vetted by the family… Everyone thinks he’s a good guy for Kourtney. It’s in the early stages, but they think highly of him.” That “source” said Duron and Kourtney “did hook up.”

5. He’s the Brother-in-Law of the Man Who Performed Kim & Kanye’s Wedding

Duron is affiliated with the Vous church in Miami, which is connected to Hillsong. Hillsong is the church of choice for the Kardashian family. Miami-based Vous pastor Rich Wilkerson served as the officiant for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014.

