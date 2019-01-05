‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4,’ Episode 4: Which Queen Was Eliminated?

Warning: This post contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4!

Episode four of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 has come and gone, and another fabulous All Star has sashayed away. “The reality is, the world is gonna be gagged,” mumbled a torn Monique Heart whose improv and moo-velous runway look led her to victory. After a rousing lip-synch of “The Bitch Is Back” by Tina Turner and a savage decision ahead of her, the eliminated queen is: Latrice Royale.

Also in the Top 2 was Manila Luzon for the second week in a row, but even Luzon’s Tina wasn’t enough to save her friend, Latrice. Emotions ran high for Luzon who wanted nothing more than to win the lip-synch and throw her friend a lifeline.

By eliminating Latrice, Monique saved her fellow Season 10 contestant and friend Monet X Change, whose challenge performances and runway looks have been mediocre at best. While the rest of the queens respected Latrice’s legacy, Trinity the Tuck was very vocal about Latrice needing to go, citing her poor performances in last week’s Snatch Game of Love and this week’s Jersey Justice competition, which made Latrice look like a spectating fly on the wall. (Aside: Trinity has been serving some real truth bombs lately, but she’s also been putting in werk, so we’ll allow it. She’s definitely slaying this competition. /aside)

After the episode aired, Latrice had this to say on Twitter:

Feeling all the #love. @IAmMoniqueHeart had a horrible job to do! She made the best decision! I am a #Legend and I had a blast! Still love @RuPaulsDragRace #AS4 and will continue to #tunein 😘 — Latrice Royale Inc. (@LatriceRoyale) January 5, 2019

All Stars 4 was Royale’s third appearance on the RuPaul franchise. In the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Latrice placed fourth behind Sharon Needles, Chad Michaels, and Phi Phi O’Hara, and was also crowned the season’s Miss Congeniality. In All Stars 1, Latrice was eliminated alongside her partner Manila in 7th/8th place. She also competed in a one-off Christmas special entitled RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular.

In 2014, Latrice released her debut single, “Weight,” which was promoted heavily by LogoTV. In 2016, she followed that up with an EP called Here’s to Life: Latrice Royale Live in the Studio.

Royale proposed to her now-husband Christopher Hamblin in June of 2016. The couple was married in Atlanta, Ga. on September 29 of last year. Many Drag Race alumni and other drag performers were in attendance including Bianca Del Rio, Willam, Shangela, Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Aurora Sexton, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Chanel Perrillo.

The drag star’s legacy will continue at Drag Con LA. Tickets for the convention are on sale now. Snatch them while you can.

Six queens remain in the All Stars 4 competition: Valentina, Trinity the Tuck, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Manila Luzon, and Naomi Smalls. Who’s going to win? My money is on Manila, but I could definitely see Monique Heart and Trinity the Tuck hanging in for a tight Top 3.

The regular edition of RuPaul’s Drace Race will return for its eleventh season soon. Filming began in late May 2018 and word on the street is that VH1 is eyeing the first half of 2019 to premiere the latest and hopefully greatest season yet. Drag Race fans: start your engines.