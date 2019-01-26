Hallmark’s ‘SnowComing’: Where Filmed & Cast

Tonight’s newest Hallmark Winterfest movie is called SnowComing. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central), January 26. The movie stars Lindy Booth, Trevor Donovan, Joe Theismann, and Ed Marinaro. Read on for details about the cast, where the movie was filmed, and more. If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or send a tweet to the author of this story.

How To Watch ‘SnowComing’

SnowComing premieres tonight, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Just check out Hallmark’s webpage here to see when they will happen and click on “Showtimes” for a dropdown menu. But we’ll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. The movie will air again on January 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m., Feb. 2 at 2 p.m., Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., Feb. 10 at 2 a.m., and Feb. 23 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Samantha, once jilted by her high school sweetheart Jake during Snowcoming, returns home to honor her football coach father, who’s retiring, and runs into Jake, now a famous quarterback. After seeing the library needs updating, Samantha asks Jake to use his celebrity as a draw for a ‘Tailgate at the Library’ fundraiser.”

‘SnowComing’ Was Filmed in Squamish, British Columbia

#Snowcoming with Trevor Donovan filming in Squamish today. — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) November 26, 2018

SnowComing was filmed in regions of Canada, including Squamish, British Columbia in late November and early December, The Squamish Chief reported. Trevor Donovan shared the location in a recent tweet too.

This is Squamish, British Columbia, the small town where we filmed #Snowcoming. Does it look like a place you'd like to visit? pic.twitter.com/oCRKtAxXsI — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) January 26, 2019

Donovan said Squamish is a very polite and friendly place. Squamish is north of Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada. It’s a small town surrounded by mountains and a granite monolith. It has a population of 19,512 as of 2016.

Hey from Squamish, BC. Today I said excuse me to a person in my way, and a group of folks next to him turned around & immediately said sorry, along with the guy in my way. There was a wave of sorries. Intense, but in a polite way. #snowcoming pic.twitter.com/eZxGSmKv5d — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 4, 2018

The movie was also filmed in Vancouver.

On set in Vancouver with this legend. Exactly 33 years to the day after Joe Theismann's injury, Alex Smith went down with a very similar injury. Both were Quarterbacks for the Washington Redskins. Eerie coincidence. BTW, Joe is a very kind & gracious guy. #snowcoming #nfl pic.twitter.com/JQuGOVs9Rf — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 3, 2018

The Cast for ‘SnowComing’

Lindy Booth plays Samantha. She starred alongside Noah Wyle on The Librarians where she also directed an episode, and is also known for her role on Kick-Ass 2. Her many other credits include The Famous Jett Jackson (Riley), Silverstone (Agent Hawk), Relic Hunter (Claudia), and more. Her Hallmark movies have included Rocky Mountain Christmas, Sound of Christmas, The Twelve Trees of Christmas, Christmas Magic, Brain Trust, and more. Her credits also include Fairly Legal, Republic of Doyle, Life with Judy Garland, NCIS, Warehouse 13, Starhunter, Mutant X, The 4400, Dawn of the Dead, and more. In October 2018 she starred in Under the Autumn Moon for Hallmark.

Trevor Donovan plays Jake. He has many credits to his name, including Lucifer (Max), NCIS, Sun Records (Eddy), Love on a Limb (his most recent Hallmark move before this one), Texas Rising (Kit), Melissa & Joey (Austin/Alistair), 90210 (Teddy for 70 episodes from 2009 to 2013), and Days of Our Lives (Jeremy Horton for 111 episodes), and more.

Joe Theismann plays Lenny. He was a quarterback in the NFL and Canadian League Football. He’s quite well known, having played 12 seasons for the Washington Redskins, including two consecutive Super Bowls. In 2003 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Since 2011, he’s also done TV broadcasts for the Redskins, he’s a speaker for corporate events, and he owns Theismann’s Restaurant and Bar in Alexandria, Virginia. He occasionally acts too, including BJ and the Bear, Cannonball Run II, The Man from Left Field, Necessary Roughness, and a 2014 episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Hallmark is lucky to have him for this movie.

Ed Marinaro plays Coach Kerrigan. He played college football at Cornell and set more than 16 NCAA records. He was the first runningback in the NCAA to run 4,000 career rushing yards. He was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1971. He played professional football for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks for six seasons, including appearing in two Super Bowls with the Vikings. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He became an actor after finishing his football career, including Laverne & Shirley, Sisters, Hill Street Blues (Joe Coffey), Circus Island, Blue Mountain State (Coach Marty Daniels, 2010-2011), and more.

Pauline Egan (pictured above) also stars in SnowComing as Cassie. Her many other credits include A Midnight Kiss (Kate), All of My Heart (Meg Riley), Delinquent, A December Bride, Christmas Truce, Liar Liar Vampire, Proof. Olympus (Aethra), Murder She Baked (Claire Rodgers), Untold Stories of the ER, Sanctuary (Erika), Blue Mountain State, The Pacific, Tinted, and more.

Also starring in tonight’s movie are:

Caitlin Stryker (Diana)

Andrew Dunbar (Graham)

Lynda Boyd (Alice)

Jordyn Ashley Olson (Sage)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Principal Evans)

Daniel Bacon (Harry)

Kayla Heller (Emiily)

Dion Riley (Football fan)

Mick Major (Townsperson #1)

