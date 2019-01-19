Hallmark’s ‘Winter Love Story’: Where Filmed & Cast

Tonight’s newest Hallmark Winterfest movie is called Winter Love Story. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The movie stars Jen Lilley and Kevin McGarry. Read on for details about the cast, where the movie was filmed, and more. If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or send a tweet to the author of this story.

How To Watch ‘Winter Love Story’

Winter Love Story premieres tonight, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Just check out Hallmark’s webpage here to see when they will happen and click on “Showtimes” for a dropdown menu. But we’ll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. The movie will air again on Saturday, January 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern, January 27 at 2 p.m., February 1 at 6 p.m., February 3 at 9 p.m., and February 16 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When new author Cassie Winslett’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with the best-selling author Elliot Somersby to boost Cassie’s sales and her confidence – but along the way a romance starts to blossom.”

‘Winter Love Story’ Was Filmed in Sudbury, Ontario

Winter Love Story was filmed in Sudbury, Ontario, about four hours from Toronto, Woman’s Day reported. Sudbury is a city in Ontario near the Ramsey Lake waterfront. Greater Sudbury has a population of 161,530 as of 2016.

Although sometimes Hallmark has to use fake snow if movies are filmed during warmer months, the cold was very real for this movie.

They had fun working with the dog, one of the big stars of the movie.

The Cast for ‘Winter Love Story’

Jen Lilley plays Cassie. She’s best known for playing Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives and playing Maxie Jones on General Hospital. Her other credits include The Artist, Disaster Date, The Wedding Do Over, Grey’s Anatomy, The Encounter, and more. She is involved in many charities, including doing children’s work in Guatemala. Lilley also appears in numerous Hallmark movies, including the recent Mingle All the Way, along with Yes I Do and Eat, Play, Love.

Kevin McGarry plays Elliot. He recently appeared in Winter Castle, which just aired a couple weeks ago. His many previous credits include Man Seeking Woman, Heartland, Private Eyes, Open Heart, Murdoch Mysteries, Signed Sealed and Delivered, Being Erica, Turn the Beat Around, Fifth Sun, Love Bites, and more. He’s also going to be joining the new season of When Calls the Heart.

Mary-Margaret Humes plays Jeannine. Her many credits include History of the World: Part 1, Eerie Indiana, Dawson’s Creek (Gale Leery), The Stalking of Laurie Show, Luck, and she’s guest starred in hundreds of episodic TV shows. She was recently on Hallmark’s 2018 Christmas movie Christmas in Love.

Also starring in tonight’s movie are:

Laura Miyata (Piper)

Joanna Douglas (Becca)

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Julian)

Robinne Fanfair (Gwendolyn)

Nneka Elliot (Samantha Wallace)

Alexander Nunez (Trevor)

Carrie Schiffler (Store Manager)

Kristen Shepherd (Master of Ceremonies)

Kelsey Ruhl (Assistant)

Jim Calarco (Concierge)

Jane Luk (Moderator)

Chris Renaud (Eric, Businessman)

Kamilla Kowal (Excitable Student)

Kelsey Ruhl (TV Floor Assistant)

Jane Luk (Moderator)

What did you think of Winter Love Story? If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or reply to this tweet by the author of this article. You can find out about all the new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here.