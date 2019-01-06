Who Is Jim Carrey Dating? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Jim Carrey has been one of the biggest names in comedy for as long as many of us can remember. With hits like Ace Ventura, Dumb and Dumber, and The Mask, the 56-year-old actor has been a household name for years.

But what about his personal life? Is Carrey married? Dating anyone? Here’s what you need to know:

These days, there is no information circulating about Carrey’s love life, leading us to think he may be single. But he has been married twice, and made headlines last year after being sued over the death of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

That’s right– in 2015, Carrey’s girlfriend, White, passed away. In September 2016, the actor was sued by White’s estranged husband and mother for wrongful death. In the suit, they claimed that Carrey got hold of the drugs White used to kill herself “under a false name, and provided them to her despite knowing she was prone to depression,” reports People.

In February of 2018, the case against Carrey was dismissed; he was cleared of any role in the suicide of his ex-girlfriend.

Carrey has been married twice. His first marriage to Melissa Womer lasted eight years. His second marriage to Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber costar, lasted less than one year.

With Womer, Carey has one daughter: Jane Erin Carrey. In 2012, Jane was a contestant on American Idol. Today, Jane is 30-years-old. According to Providr, Jane has said she has no intentions of living off her dad’s celebrity status and if she finds a way to make it in the industry, she wants to do it herself. On Idol, she made it all the way to the finals. Jane has a son, Jackson Riley Santana, with ex-husband Alex Santana, who is the lead singer of the band Blood Money.

After his latest divorce, Carrey was in a five-year relationship with model and actress Jenny McCarthy, who is now married to Donnie Wahlberg. McCarthy began her career as a model for Playboy before working as the co-host of MTV’s Singled Out. She is also a former co-host on ABC’s The View.

Carrey was also in a relationship with his Me, Myself and Irene co-star Renee Zellweger for a stint. The two were even engaged from 1999 to 2000. According to an interview with Celebrity Insider, Renee spoke out in support of Carrey after a suit was filed against him by White’s mother and estranged husband. An insider told the outlet, “Renee’s horrified at what’s being said about Jim right now and can’t believe the allegations.” She said that Carrey was “nothing but a total gentleman to her during their engagement.”

The source added, “Renee’s already reached out to him… Renee and Jim are back in touch regularly now. She’s trying to help him rebuild his confidence.”

At tonight’s Golden Globes, Carrey has received a nomination for best actor in a drama series for his Showtime series, Kidding.

Be sure to tune into the Golden Globes, which will air live on NBC Sunday, January 6, at 8pm ET/PT.