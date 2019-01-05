Jocelyn Savage: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jocelyn Savage is one many women who’s been associated with R. Kelly and his sexual abuse allegations, Jocelyn, 23, has been living with Kelly since she was 19, and her parents claim that the singer has “brainwashed” her.

“He doesn’t let them get away,” Jocelyn’s mother Jonjelyn said. “He basically isolates them from the world.” The Savage family has also accused Kelly of giving their daughter herpes and Chlamydia. Learn more about Jocelyn and her relationship with R. Kelly below.

1. Jocelyn Says Her Father Arranged for Her to Stay With R. Kelly to Aid Her Aspiring Music Career

Jocelyn first met R. Kelly in 2015 when she was invited to go backstage at one of his concerts. She was 17. “When we got to go backstage with R. Kelly, we stayed there over two hours,” recalled her mother. “One-on-one with just me and my daughter and him. We went back to talk about the music. He listened to her CD. He was going to help her with her CD, and I was really impressed with him at first, because I have always been an R. Kelly fan.”

A few years later, TMZ reports that Jocelyn’s father Timothy arranged for her to go stay with the singer as a means of furthering her aspiring career as a musician. The alleged plan was to have Jocelyn stay at Kelly’s Chicago house to develop as a performer under his tutelage, and that Timothy was the one who dropped her off at a friend’s house to be driven to Kelly’s. Jocelyn gradually began to cut off contact with her parents.

When Buzzfeed asked Jonjelyn about any reservations she had, she admitted that she felt confident about having her daughter work with R. Kelly. “In the back of our minds, we were thinking [my daughter] could be around him if I was with her,” she said. “It didn’t really hit home. Even with the Aaliyah situation, now that I think about it, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ … but you don’t think about that. You grew up with the song, and you like the song.”

2. Jonjelyn and Timothy Savage Insist That R. Kelly Has ‘Brainwashed’ Their Daughter Into Staying With Him

The last time that Jonjelyn saw her daughter in person was December 1, 2016. During the visit, she says that Jocelyn was acting distant and strange. “It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible,” she recalled. “I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her.”

“I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults,” she added. “They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.” She went on to say that she has only heard from Jocelyn twice in 2017, including a Mother’s Day text that read: “Happy Mother’s Day from me and Rob,” and a text on Christmas Day that read: “I hate Christmas has to be this way this year.”

In an effort to bring their daughter back, Jonjelyn has closed her business and Timothy has shared their findings with the FBI and police in two states. While their daughter insists that she’s living with Kelly by choice, both parents insist that she’s “being held against her will” in what amounts to a “cult.”

3. Savage Told TMZ That R. Kelly Is Not Holding Her Against Her Will

After her parents came out and claimed that she was being brainwashed, Jocelyn agreed to a video interview with TMZ. During the interview, she insists that she’s happy with where she is. “I’m 21, I’m about to be 22 in a few days and I just mainly want to say that I am in a happy place with my life and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” she said. “It just came to a point where it definitely has got out of hand. I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me.”

When asked whether she was being held against her will, Jocelyn said no. “Oh no, nothing like that. I’ve never felt like a hostage or anything like that,” she affirmed. As for her parents’ concerns, she told TMZ that they are simply overreacting. “I don’t really know what’s going on with that,” she said. “I’m very heartbroken over what’s going on with this situation because it’s getting to a point where it’s getting too much. It’s just not right.”

Despite her insistence that she was fine, however, Joceyln refused to answer certain questions during the interview. The most notable being whether or not she was free to come and go from the house she was staying at, and what the specific dynamic is with regards to her relationship with R. Kelly. She also refused to divulge her specific location.

4. Jocelyn’s Parents Claim That She Contracted Herpes & Chlamydia During Her Time With R. Kelly

Jocelyn’s parents said that since she has being staying with R. Kelly, she has contracted both herpes and Chlamydia. The couple appeared on the talk show Sister Circle to discuss their daughter, adding that Kelly has been hit with accusations of transmitting STDs in the past.

“Other girls have said it to us but they weren’t willing to speak up,” Timothy went on to tell The Washington Post. “We need a witness to speak up. I hope this opens up some answers. We felt from the beginning that the reason he’s holding the girls is he has some kind of STD that he couldn’t cure.”

A former member of Kelly’s alleged “cult”, known simply as “Queen”, claims that the singer was being emotionally abusive to the rest of the women there, including Jocelyn. “He was working to break me down in order to have complete control of me the way he appears to have control of the other women in his home,” Queen said. “From my observation, Jocelyn Savage appears to [be] very much broken and unhappy but fearful of leaving Kelly’s home. I communicated as much to the Savage family.”

5. Jocelyn Was Seen Shopping With R. Kelly At a Mall Last May

While the accusations made by Jocelyn’s parents continue to stack up, she is still living with R. Kelly. The last time she was publicly seen was on May 8, 2018, when she was filmed at a shopping mall alongside the singer. In the TMZ clip above, Jocelyn can be seen walking around the mall and checking out sunglasses.

Kelly can be seen walking alongside the singer and putting his hands on her as they shop. Jocelyn’s parents have not commented on the clip or made any further accusations since it was released.