GUHH: Aundre Dean’s Ex-Wife Jordyn Taylor

Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Growing Up Hip Hop is currently being dragged into a legal battle between her boyfriend Aundre Dean and Aundre’s wife Jordyn Taylor. According to The Blast, Taylor says that Aundre and Pepa flaunting their relationship publicly has led to her being humiliated in front of millions of people. Learn more about Taylor below.

Aundre, 29, told The Blast that he married Taylor in 2016 and they separated in January 2018. They have two children, whom Aundre is seeking joint physical and legal custody for. Taylor has reportedly turned down his request, and is seeking primary physical and legal custody, which would only give Aundre visitation rights. “He abandoned me and our one-year-old son and cheated on me with another woman,” Taylor said, revealing that she was pregnant when Aundre left her. “He has not paid any support and I am the victim of domestic violence, and there is currently a TRO in place.”

Jordyn Taylor Had 2 Children With Aundre Before Their Separation

“[Mr. Dean] has put my client’s life on display and his affair with a known celebrity is plastered all over social media and news media,” said Taylor’s attorney. “My client has been publicly abused and humiliated to literally millions of people. His girlfriend, Pepa, from the old hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa, have decided to make their relationship public on social media and on their reality show Growing Up Hip Hop, which has caused some public black-lash [sic], as Aundre is still legally married with a pregnant wife.”

Taylor added that Aundre and Pepa’s public relationship has caused her duress in her personal life. “He has destroyed me and my family on social media and TV. I have been publicly humiliated at my home, work and school.”

She Accused Aundre of ‘Destroying’ & ‘Humiliating’ Her By Having an Affair on TV

Aundre has denied these cheating allegations. He says that he only took his things and left once Taylor ordered him to move out, and that they agreed to amicably separate last year. He adds that things between him and Taylor began to get messy when Pepa posted a message wishing him Happy Birthday on Instagram.

Taylor left an angry response in the comment section of the post. “When mistresses talk about God … it’s laughable!” she wrote. “Keep being a good dad? @iamaundre can’t keep his visitations with his son because @darealpepa is parading him around the county …. Good dads also don’t stress their pregnant wives out for 15 minutes of fame with a D list ‘has been’ senior citizen celebrity. Still, I release you both in the name of Jesus.” The case is still ongoing, and will play a part in the narrative between Aundre and Pepa during this season of Growing Up Hip Hop.