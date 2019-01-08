Why Did Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth Break up?

Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her season pick Shawn Booth broke up back in November after several split rumors that they had previously denied. The two met on the popular ABC dating show back in 2015 and got engaged on the season finale. While fans had been waiting for the two to announce a wedding date, they ultimately decided that things just weren’t working out.

As for why the Bristowe and Booth went their separate ways, sources have said that they just grew apart.

“He’s focused on the gym and building his business and she wants to be out and about. Their priorities are more different than they’ve ever been. They used to do everything together—both in personal and business. Now, a lot of their time is being spent apart,” a source told E! News.

Kaitlyn Has Spoken Candidly About the Split

Although Bristowe and Booth asked for privacy following their split, the two have been pretty open and honest about their mutual decision.

“To be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together. I just never took our commitment or being engaged, lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work,” Bristowe told People Magazine.

“With all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that’s what I need to take from all of this. Sometimes you need to take a moment and take a step back to think about what you are fighting for and if it makes sense for your long-term happiness,” she added.

Shawn Thanked Fans for Their Support

Just about a week after announcing their decision to call off their engagement, Booth took to social media to thank fans for their love and support over the years.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years. You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys,” he captioned a photo.