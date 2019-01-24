What Time Will Korean Zombie Series ‘Kingdom’ Get Released on Netflix?

Netflix’s Korean Original Series Kingdom is going to be a genre-bender for the record books. Set during the Joseon era, the show will mix zombie-style elements with traditional production design and historical elements. Dubbed as a “zombie mystery-thriller” by its director Kim Seong-hun (Tunnel), the undead in this series will be plague victims.

When you can start diving into the show will depend on what country you’re watching from. Here’s what time Kingdom will drop on Netflix this Friday, January 25.

Release Times in the U.S. (January 25)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 24)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (January 24)

Release Times Outside of the U.S. (January 25)

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

Despite its plaguing premise, Kingdom should appeal to fans of the zombie genre, but Seong-hun is definitely cognizant of the details this niche fandom pays attention to.

“Whether these plague victims ran or moved slowly—which is a trait that could be very important to zombie fanatics—is really only so important in terms of narrative significance. For example, I really thought about how, if they ran, whether such a dynamic athleticism could be utilized to crank up the horror factor,” Kim told The Hollywood Reporter.

What is Kingdom About?

The show takes place in 15th century Korea as an ambitious minister vies to take over the throne. He keeps the ailing king alive with a mysterious medicine that simultaneously turns him into an undead monster that happens to feed on human flesh. Meanwhile, the crown prince Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) tries to figure it all out, but it’s a self-serving mission—he wants to avoid a death sentence and maintain his position as heir.

What Are Critics Saying About Kingdom?

So far, critical takes are extremely positive.

“Unlike your typical Korean drama that tends to play it safe for the local censors, Kingdom is brutal with its decapitations and violence. Heads fly whenever a noble is offended, scholars are tortured with burning irons and zombie wounds are scary real. I was squirming in my seat, but I couldn’t take my eyes away from the wonderful cinematography,” wrote CNET’s Aloysius Low.

Netflix series Kingdom is another slick zombie thriller from Asia https://t.co/uIyV76pcZz pic.twitter.com/2aymnVVPsS — CNET (@CNET) January 23, 2019

Screenrant’s Tony Schaab tweeted: “Just finished watching the first episode of #Kingdom in advance of its release on Friday, courtesy of @Netflix. #SpoilerFree review coming tomorrow but suffice it to say: this 6-episode #AltHistory #zombie #horror series from Korea should be on the #MustWatch list for genre fans.”

Just finished watching the first episode of #Kingdom in advance of its release on Friday, courtesy of @Netflix. #SpoilerFree review coming tomorrow but suffice it to say: this 6-episode #AltHistory #zombie #horror series from Korea should be on the #MustWatch list for genre fans. pic.twitter.com/ZukFhn6l3t — Tony Schaab (@tonyschaab) January 23, 2019

Who Else is in the Cast?

Kingdom will sport a six-episode first season and will star an actress already in the Netflix family: Sense8’s Bae Doona. Along with Doona and Ji-Hoon, Ryu Seung-Ryong, Kim Sangho, Heo Joon-Ho, and Jeon Seok-Ho will also appear.

Netflix seems to have some serious confidence in its latest series; they’ve already renewed the big-budget series for a second season. Production for future episodes begins next month, says Collider.

Check out the trailer for Kingdom below.