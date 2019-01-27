Megan Mullally Husband & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Actress and comedian Megan Mullally will take the stage tonight as host of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards airing at 8/7c on TBS and TNT. Best known for her role as Karen Walker in NBC’s Will & Grace, Mullally earned seven consecutive SAG Award nominations, winning in 2001, 2002, and 2003 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Mullally is the perfect performer to hold down an awards show. The actress has ventured into stage work, music, and writing, so clearly she’s a comedic goddess who’s bound to light up the SAG stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mullally, her husband, and whether or not the couple has kids.

1. Mullally is Married to Fellow Actor and Comedian Nick Offerman

thanks, @Refinery29! i read your article and… i guess we ARE pretty damn cute. @nick_offerman 😍😍 Megan Mullally And Husband Nick Offerman: How They Met https://t.co/wsrxnUuY04 — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) January 26, 2019

Nick Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Their 2003 marriage was the second for Mullally, who was formerly married to Michael Katcher from 1992-1996; it was Offerman’s first. The two met in 2000 while doing a play in Los Angeles called The Berlin Circle.

“After rehearsal one night we went and drove around. I put my hand on hers on the gearshift in the middle and that was very electric,” Offerman told Parade. “She gave me a stern talking to about how yes, there might be ‘some interest’ in me but she wasn’t about to ‘get involved’ with somebody she was doing a play with. So it would have to wait until the play closed. And I said, ‘OK, I can handle those terms’…and then we went and parked somewhere and made out for two hours to a Beck record that had just come out.”

Mullally added: “Opening night, somebody saw us making out and then the cat was out of the bag. And then we were dating…There was a Glen Campbell concert at the Hollywood Bowl that put us in a very lustful mood apparently. We’re both big Glen Campbell fans — it’s one of the things that united us in eternal love.”

2. The Couple Has No Kids

They are just PERFECT. https://t.co/dmHUL4TdIa — BuzzFeed Australia (@BuzzFeedOz) January 22, 2019

While Mullally and Offerman don’t have children, the couple did try for about a year.

“I never had a burning desire to have children,” Mullally told GQ. “But then I met Nick, and I thought ‘This is the only person I’d do this with.’ So we tried, but I was a little long in the tooth for that sort of thing. But we didn’t turn it into a soap opera. We tried for about a year or so, and it didn’t happen, and took that to mean it wasn’t meant to be.”

They are the proud parents to three small poodles who they baby-talk to 24/7, as evidenced in the clip below.

3. Mullally and Offerman Enjoy Working Together and Have Appeared on Each Other’s Shows Many Times

The world is scary right now, so it's worth remembering that real life married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally played sex-crazed lunatic exes on PARKS AND REC and it was GLORIOUS. pic.twitter.com/o14j7Ryp3M — Joey Keogh (@JoeyLDG) October 29, 2018

In 2001, Offerman guest-starred in an episode of Will & Grace as a character named Nick. Last year, he appeared again as a new character named Jackson Boudreaux, a sexually charged celebrity chef.

Mullally had a recurring role on Offerman’s show, Parks and Recreation, playing Tammy 2, one of Ron Swanson’s ex-wives.

“When Megan came on Parks and Rec as Tammy 2, that was kind of a watershed moment for me where we were treated like peers, like a team,” Offerman told People. “Up until that point I’d felt like Megan’s student and fan. So once that happened, those particular roles required a lot of trust and vulnerability to go to horrifyingly deep places, especially with our tongues. So I feel like we’ve graduated to a level where we can look at each other and jump off any cliff together.”

The duo also starred in an Off-Broadway play, Annapurna, where they played Ulysses (Offerman) and ex-wife Emma (Mullally); Ulysses is preparing for the end of his life and when Emma tracks him down, the former lovers fall quickly back into their old rhythms.

“We said, ‘Well that’s a happy accident–it’s a two-person play and both parts are right for us,’” Mullally said.

4. Mullally and Offerman Wrote A Book Together

Oh here is the cover of a book that @MeganMullally and her mule have created for your pleasuring. October 2, you shall be satisfied. #LoveBook #AnalSexIsMentioned #SoIsJesus @andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/NmyfIGDhau — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) May 30, 2018

Just last year, the couple wrote a book together called The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History.

The book’s official description reads: “Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman reveal the full story behind their epic romance—presented in a series of intimate conversations between the couple including photos, anecdotes, and the occasional puzzle.”

“The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” wound up on the New York Times Bestseller list.

5. The Married Couple Has Some Blunt Advice for Newly Married Couples

@bellwak the only thing better than sex advice from Nick Offerman is sex advice from Nick AND Megan Mullally http://t.co/sLyCAKDINB — Alana Horowitz Satlin (@achorowitz) September 29, 2013

When asked what advice they have for newly engaged or married couples:

“‘F–k’ seems like it’s key,” said Mullally. “We have a two-week rule. We’re never apart for more two weeks. Just not being separated for Jurassic periods of time seems to help. And no children probably helps a lot.”