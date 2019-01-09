Project Blue Book Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Project Blue Book premieres on Tuesday, January 8 at 10/9c on the History channel, and is based on true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1969.

Read History‘s synopsis of the show below:

Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen), a brilliant yet underappreciated college professor, is recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead a clandestine operation called Project Blue Book. Along with his partner, the debonair Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey), he is summoned to investigate UFO sightings around the country and use science to discover what really happened. However, when some encounters cannot be explained away and cases remain open, Hynek begins to suspect that he has been duped by the government into a larger conspiracy to cover up the truth. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War and rising Atomic Era, each episode will draw from the actual Project Blue Book case files, blending UFO theories with authentic historical events from one of the most mysterious eras in United States history.

The show features Aidan Gillen (known for his portrayal of Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish on Game of Thrones) and Michael Malarkey (Vampire Diaries, The Oath) as well as a slew of well-known supporting cast, including Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo.

Project Blue Book is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a brilliant college professor recruited by the Air Force to spearhead research into UFO’s and related phenomena, with more than 700 cases and reported sightings remaining unsolved to this day. Each episode draws from the actual case files blending UFO theories with authentic historical events from one of the most mysterious eras in U.S. history.

The series “delves into such themes as trust, instinct, real news vs. fake news and government cover-up,” according to History. “The series straddles the world of science and the exploration of the unknown.”

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A&E is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including A&E. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

A&E is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Tune in Tuesday, January 8 at 10/9c on the History channel for the series premiere of Project Blue Book.

READ NEXT: Dr. Allen Hynek on Project Blue Book: What You Need to Know