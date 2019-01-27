Who Is the Host of the SAG Awards 2019 Tonight?

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air tonight, celebrating the year’s best television and film performances. The show begins at 5pm PT (8pm ET) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be hosted by actress and comedian Megan Mullally.

Mullally is best known for her role as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, which will be making its return to television at the end of this month. She also played Mrs. Siesto in The Disaster Artist and took on the role of Tammy Two in Parks and Recreatio, the vindictive ex-wife of Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman, Mullally’s husband in real life). She and Offerman recently appeared on season 23 The Bachelor, as part of a group date for bachelor Colton Underwood and some of his female contestants.

This is the second time the SAG Awards will have a celebrity hosting the event, which exclusively honors actors. Last year, Kristen Bell was the ceremony’s first-ever host and the change to the show’s formatting was clearly well-received. Of the Guild’s choice in Mullally as their host, Vogue says Mullally “is the total package: funny, smart, and engaging, she’s an ideal choice to enliven the insider event.”

As she prepared for her role as host, she told The Hollywood Reporter “it is more about setting the right tone and having some fun material, nothing political.” She also commented that, at 60 years old, she “may be the oldest woman to ever host an awards show,” adding that her marriage to Nick Offerman and her active Instagram presence are why she thinks she’ll be able to attract a younger audience.

Mullally has won multiple SAG Awards herself (as well as two Emmys). She won “Outstanding Performance by a Female in a Comedy Series” three times for her work in Will & Grace (consecutively in 2002, 2003, and 2004), and won “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series” with her Will & Grace co-stars in 2001. She also presented an award alongside Gina Rodriguez at last year’s SAG Awards, and gained experience hosting the TV Land Awards in 2016. Her talk show host experience also makes her a great pick for tonight’s emcee role.

When it was announced that Mullally would be hosting, she revealed on Instagram that she would likely have to buy her dress online, rather than have a designer loan her one for the night. She wrote “looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT. designers do not send me dresses.” She has not revealed if she ended up buying her own dress, or if a designer came through with something for her big night; however, she did joke on Instagram with a throwback childhood photo of herself dressed as a witch, saying in the caption “ps i’m wearing that outfit to the @sagawards.”

Tune in to the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight at 5pm PT/8pm ET, simulcast live on TNT and TBS.