Can You Watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on Netflix?

Tonight marks the return of Star Trek: Discovery for Season 2 — January 17, 2019. And although the series is being released on CBS All Access, many viewers are wondering when they can catch the episodes on Netflix. Unfortunately, you can only watch Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix if you’re not in the United States. And it doesn’t appear like CBS has any plans to release Discovery on Netflix in the United States, since the service competes with CBS All Access. However, if you’re in the U.S. and pay for a CBS All Access subscription, you can watch the episodes on Amazon.

Outside the United States, new Season 2 episodes will premiere on Netflix on Fridays, the day after the episode airs on CBS All Access in the U.S. That means tonight’s premiere for Season 2 will air on Netflix on Friday, January 18, 2019, in the UK and globally. Discovery airs on Netflix in 188 countries, released one week at a time just like they are in the U.S. (No, people outside the U.S. can’t binge watch the series either, even if they do see it on Netflix.)

If you’re outside the U.S., you can watch Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix here. The episodes typically premiere Fridays on Netflix at 8 a.m. BST/9 a.m. CET. (If you’re in Canada, you can watch Discovery on Bell Media’s Space Channel or the OTT streaming service CraveTV.)

Discovery has been a big hit for Netflix’s international audience. It was ranked as one of the most-watched family shows on Netflix for 2017. The science fiction favorite came in number four for Netflix’s: “The Shows That Brought Us Together in 2017.” It ranked right behind Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Ranked right behind Discovery was Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, followed by Riverdale and Fuller House.

If you really want to watch Star Trek on Netflix in the U.S., then you’ll have to be happy with Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, The Original Series or The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place approximately 10 years before the events in Star Trek: The Original Series, and approximately 90 years after the events of Enterprise. That’s why Spock can make an appearance in Discovery, but we won’t be seeing Captain Archer.