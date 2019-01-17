‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Time, Channel, & Season 1 Recap

Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery airs tonight, Thursday, January 17, 2019. It’s been a long time since the show last aired, considering that the midseason 1 premiere aired almost exactly a year ago. Here’s a quick look at what time you can expect Discovery to air, along with more details.

Star Trek: Discovery is going to premiere at 8:30 p.m. Eastern in the United States today, January 17 (7:30 p.m. Central.)

There is no channel on TV where you can watch Discovery tonight, not even on CBS. That’s because Discovery is still a CBS All Access only series. The Star Trek series coming soon that will feature Jean-Luc Picard is also going to be CBS All Access only. So if you’re wanting to watch, you’ll have to tune in via CBS All Access itself or through Amazon with a CBS All Access account. Yes, that means you’ll have to pay a little extra every month, even if you have cable, if you want to watch the Star Trek series.

In some parts outside of the United States, you can catch Discovery on Netflix. But it still won’t be available on a TV channel.

Here’s a quick refresher for what happened in Season 1.

When Season 1 ended, we were left with a big cliffhanger. Here’s a quick recap of what happened at the end of Season 1, in case you need a refresher.

First, we learned in Season 1 that Michael’s love interest Ash Tyler was actually their Klingon enemy Voq, remade to look just like Ash, but with Ash’s memories implanted and Voq’s memories hidden. Ultimately, Voq’s Klingon partner L’Rell had to attempt to exorcize Voq’s memories from Voq/Tyler because having two sets of memories was threatening his life. In the end, Tyler’s personality remained but had Voq’s memories. When Season 1 concluded, L’Rell took leadership of the Klingon High Council. Tyler chose to leave the Discovery and help L’Rell unite the Klingon houses.

Stamets’ husband, Dr. Culber, died in Season 1. That was heartbreaking, but Stamets somehow reconnected with him while he was part of the spore drive. So maybe we didn’t see the last of Culber.

Emperor Philippa Georgiou was taken from the Mirror Universe with Michael, and had to pretend to be Prime-Capt. Georgiou for the sake of their mission. But Georgiou isn’t about to give up her Mirror Universe ways, and while on mission, she threatened to kill Burnham. They struck a deal, and Georgiou agreed to hand over the detonator if she was allowed to escape. A bonus scene later revealed that she was recruited into Section 31. She’ll be part of a new spinoff series, but she’s also expected to be seen in Season 2.

Burnham’s mutiny charge is ultimately expunged and she’s now a Starfleet commander and Chief Science Officer of the Discovery. Tilly joins the commander training program, and Saru is the first Kelpien to receive Starfleet’s medal of honor.

At the very end of the Season 1 finale, Sarek was on board the Discovery while they were heading to Vulcan to pick up the Discovery’s new captain. But on their way, they received a Priority 1 distress call from the USS Enterprise, with Captain Pike on board. We weren’t told what the distress call was about, or whether or not Spock was on board with him. (It appears that he was, judging by the previews for Season 2.) We also weren’t told who the new captain of the Discovery is going to be, but it looks like picking up the new captain is going to be put on hold for a while. Fans were hoping the new captain might be Sarek, Michael Burnham, Tilly, or maybe even T’Pol from Enterprise, since this is just 90 years after that series, or maybe even the long-missing Lorca Prime. But more than likely, Pike is going to take the helm, at least temporarily, for Discovery’s new mission.