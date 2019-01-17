How to Stream & Download Future’s ‘The WIZRD’ Album

Tonight will see the release of Future’s seventh studio album The WIZRD. The album is the rapper’s first official project since 2017, and was preceded by the lead singles “Crushed Up” and “Jumpin’ On a Jet.”
The WIZRD will be released at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday (Jan. 17) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Jan. 18) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Future's new album on iTunes and Apple Music.

Spotify
Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Future's The WIZRD will also be available to stream on the platform.
Tidal
Future's album will also be available to listen to on Tidal.
Preview
Future has been relatively quiet on the music front since releasing the 2017 albums FUTURE and HNDRXX within a week of each other. The rap superstar announced The WIZRD on January 11 along with a feature-length documentary about his career and the making of the album. The album includes 20 tracks and features from regular Future collaborators like Gunna, Travis Scott and Young Thug.
1. “Never Stop”
2. “Jumpin on a Jet”
3. “Rocket Ship”
4. “Temptation”
5. “Crushed Up”
6. “F&N”
7. “Call the Coroner”
8. “Talk Shit Like a Preacher”
9. “Promise U That”
10. “Stick to the Models”
11. “Overdose”
12. “Krazy But True”
13. “Servin Killa Kam”
14. “Baptiize”
15. “Unicorn Purp” (featuring Young Thug and Gunna)
16. “Goin Dummi”
17. “First Off” (featuring Travis Scott)
18. “Faceshot”
19. “Ain’t Coming Back”
20. “Tricks on Me”
Future told Genius that he intends to take the listener on a journey with his new album. “It’s just me bridging the gap between when I first came out to where I’m at right now,” he said. “If you was following me from the beginning to now, you’ll be able to see the growth, you’ll be able to hear the growth. You’ll be able to distinguish the sounds.”
Future also revealed that he had quite drinking lean in between the release of HNDRXX and The WIZRD, but was hesitant to let that be known to his fans. “I didn’t want to tell nobody I stopped drinking lean,” he explained. “I felt like then they were gonna be like, ‘oh, his music changed because he ain’t drinking lean no more; oh, I can hear it when he changed it.’ It just be hard when your fans so used to a certain kind of way, a certain persona. You be afraid to change; you afraid that they not even gonna accept me anymore.”