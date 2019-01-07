‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Premiere & Season 23 Spoilers

Tonight is the 2019 premiere of The Bachelor, starring Colton Underwood, which means a whole new round of women are in search of love … or 15 minutes of fame. Athlete Underwood struck out on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin and then he broke Tia Booth’s heart on Bachelor in Paradise. But, before we get into all the spoilers we’ve found out so far for season 23, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know who the reported winner this season is, or any other major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s kick things off with an ABC official synopsis about the new season with Underwood. In a press release about the season, ABC writes, “Colton Underwood burst onto the scene during season 14 of The Bachelorette. It was his good looks, love for dogs and vulnerability that charmed not only Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but all of Bachelor Nation. This former NFL player made a play for Becca’s heart but was sadly sent home after professing he had fallen in love. Now Colton is back and ready to capture hearts across America yet again when he returns for another shot at love … When Colton showed up to the beaches of Mexico this summer on “Bachelor in Paradise,” he was hopeful that he’d have another chance at love. While he may not have found it, he didn’t leave empty-handed: he found closure with former flame Becca Kufrin; clarity with Bachelor Nation favorite Tia Booth; and, above all, an unwavering desire to find the woman of his dreams. After a summer of growth and a new perspective on what he is looking for in a partner, Colton is more than ready for this next chapter. This all-American man is looking for a teammate who will join him for a life full of adventure, philanthropy and lasting love, and he is confident that he will find her on The Bachelor.”

Now let’s get into some more specifics. Remember that if you do NOT want to know who is reported to be the winner this season, stop reading … So, let’s get started.

Who Gets the First Impression Rose on “The Bachelor” 2019 Premiere

Let’s dive into the premiere. Fans may be wondering who gets the first kiss this season from Colton Underwood, but, he is shown kissing several women in photos from the premiere episode. So, what’s really important is the First Impression Rose? Often, this rose is handed out to a contestant who ends up making it far in the competition. Sometimes, the recipient of this rose ends up being the winner.

According to Reality Steve, contestant Hannah G. (Hannah Godwin) gets the First Impression Rose. Caelynn, Katie, and Hannah G. are just a few of the contestants who kiss Underwood on night one.

“The Bachelor” 2019 Contestants – Who Gets Eliminated Tonight



There are 30 contestants on the premiere of The Bachelor 2019, but a chunk of them will not make it past episode 1. Only 23 women will continue on their Bachelor journey with Colton Underwood. Some of the standouts on the premiere episode, as reported by Reality Steve, include virgin contestant Heather, Miss North Carolina 2018 Caelynn, designated season villain Demi, sick contestant Alex B., the “time stealer” Catherine, and Hannah B. (who competed against Caelynn in the Miss USA pageant). And, of course, first impression rose winner Hannah G. is a standout.

As for who gets eliminated tonight on the premiere, Reality Steve has reported that the eliminations are Jane Aver, Revian Chang, Erin Landry, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Devin Gooden, Alex Dillion, and Laura Pellerito.

“The Bachelor” 2019 Premiere Schedule



This season on The Bachelor, most episodes will run the normal two hours, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. But, the premiere is three hours long. For the first part of the premiere, Colton Underwood sits down with host Chris Harrison and discusses the backlash over him being the new star of The Bachelor, according to ABC. Viewers get to know several of the new contestants via some individual introductory videos on contestants including Cassie, Hannah B., Katie, Heather, Onyeka, Nicole, Kirpa, and Demi, as reported by Reality Steve.

“The Bachelor” Season 23 Final 4



So, who are the final 4 hometown dates going to this season? According to Reality Steve, the final 4 winners are Tayshia Adams, Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Hannah Goodwin. Remember, Goodwin gets the First Impression Rose from Underwood.

“The Bachelor” 2019 Winner – Who Wins Season 23

When it comes to the winner this season, Reality Steve has reported that things are complicated. Colton Underwood actually lets the final remaining girls go so that he can be with Randolph, who bows out. Underwood and the cameras track Randolph down and win her back, though she does not want to get engaged.

Reality Steve stated that, “Once Cassie left and went home and Colton let Hannah G. and Tayshia go, shortly thereafter, Colton came back to the states and ‘chased’ Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now. They are dating but not engaged.”