‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Premiere Time, TV Schedule & Channel

Season 23 of The Bachelor has finally arrived and its premiere is a three-hour event. There’s a new man on the scene and 30 contestants competing for his love. Get the rundown on the show schedule, the new star, what channel to watch and more below.

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The premiere episode airs on January 7, 2019 in a three-hour episode, airing from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. Generally, the show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “THE BACHELOR” ONLINE: For those who want to watch the show, there are plenty of options, whether or not you do or don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

THE NEXT NEW STAR OF “THE BACHELOR” 2019: Colton Underwood was chosen to be the new star of The Bachelor after getting his heart broken by Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and after breaking the heart of Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise. Recently, Underwood dished to Entertainment Weekly about some of the behind-the-scenes stuff that goes on while filming. For example, you may have noticed in the past that when people are eliminated on night one, some of their send-offs to the camera show that it’s light outside. Filming can run so long that, often, the sun has come up by the end of night one’s set.

Underwood told Entertainment Weekly what he does to try to deal with the long filming hours, especially gearing up for premiere night. He said the day before filming episode 1, “Coffee, lots of it. I’m gonna take lots of naps tomorrow and get ready, but it is a long night. You have to have your focus and attention on every relationship and every lady, and be engaging, so it is a long, stressful, tough night, but I’m looking forward to it. The adrenaline and excitement will get me through it.”

“THE BACHELOR” SEASON 23 PREMIERE SYNOPSIS: The official ABC synopsis of tonight’s Bachelor premiere states, “What does a pageant star who calls herself the ‘hot-mess express,’ a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality, a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California beach blonde who has a secret that ironically may make her the Bachelor’s perfect match, and a lovable phlebotomist all have in common? They’re all on the hunt for love with Colton Underwood when the 23rd edition of ABC’s hit romance reality series The Bachelor premieres.”

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 CELEBRITY GUESTS: On the show this season, several celebrities and music artists will appear. Some of them include Megan Mullally with husband Nick Offerman, Terry and Rebecca Crews, Billy Eichner, and Fred Willard.