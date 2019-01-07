Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 This Season?

Colton Underwood is on a search for love this season on season 23 of The Bachelor. He starts out with 30 women vying for his attention, but only one of these contestants ends up the winner. According to TV Guide, however, whoever won doesn’t end up with a fairytale ending. But, before we get into all the details on the finale and the identity of the winner, this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who the reported winner is and how the season turned out.

With that out of the way, let’s get started.

‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Winner Is Cassie Randolph

According to Reality Steve, the winner of season 23 is Cassie Randolph. She does not receive the first impression rose this season, but she does get her own intro video on the premiere.

Now that we know who the reported winner is, let’s get to know her. Cosmopolitan reported that she is a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California and she is an ESL teacher at the Huntington Beach Adult School and Huntington Beach Union High School District. Perhaps this is why she teaches Underwood some sign language on the premiere episode.

Randolph is a cat person, as her Instagram account shows she has two cats. Meanwhile, Underwood has two dogs.

Colton Underwood Is Not Engaged to the Winner

So, when it comes to an engagement, you may not want to hold your breath, as Reality Steve has reported Underwood is not engaged. Underwood teased to TV Guide that, “I think the way that my experience works is unique. It’s different. It hasn’t been done before. It hasn’t happened yet on The Bachelor. It’s just one of those things. It’s sort of happened how it happened.”

Originally, it was reported that Underwood and Randolph got engaged, but Reality Steve confirmed that the two are dating now, but are not set to be married.

Tayshia Adams, Cassie Randolph and Hannah Godwin are the final three, but the show doesn’t end with three normal overnight dates, then the final two and then a winner. According to Reality Steve, Underwood goes on an overnight with Adams and then Randolph, but he skips Godwin’s because he realized he wanted to be with Randolph. Reality Steve revealed that, “On his overnight date with Cassie, what I was told was was that Cassie got cold feet, anxious, whatever you want to call it, and realized she wasn’t ready to be engaged yet … Cassie did leave the show at that point during overnights and went back home.” Underwood ended things with the other two women and still pursued Cassie, though she left the show.

Reality Steve’s update on what happened next was, “Colton came back to the states and “chased” Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now.”

So, Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood are together, but they are got planning to get married … at least, for now.