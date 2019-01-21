Who Gets the Group Date Roses on ‘The Bachelor’? 1/21/19

On season 23 of The Bachelor, 19 women remain in the reality dating competition, hoping to win the love of former NFL player Colton Underwood. Episode 3 airs tonight on ABC, and will feature a one-on-one date and two group dates before Underwood eliminates 4 more women. This post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode, so if you do not want to know who gets the group date roses before the episode airs, stop reading now.

Episode 3’s description reads “Eight women perform in a pirate-themed dinner show; Elyse and Colton travel to San Diego; actor Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, coach bachelorettes training for a strongest woman competition, while Fred Willard provides commentary.”

In the promo for tonight’s episode, a shirtless Colton Underwood flipping tires and participating in the bootcamp exercises is heavily featured, as are the women’s reactions to it. Heather, the contestant who has never been kissed, tells the camera “He looks so good with his shirt off. It’s like, prime.” The promo also teases more drama between the pageant rivals, Caelynn and Hannah B; after a clip of Caelynn play fighting with Colton, Hannah B. says “It’s not easy to see Caelynn with Colton. I’m going to let him know who she truly is.”

According to Reality Steve, the eight women who went on the pirate-themed date were Courtney, Demi, Tracy, Caelynn, Katie, Heather, Hannah B., and Kirpa; he reports that Caelynn got the group date rose. The date took place at Pirate’s Dinner Adventure in Buena Park, California. According to the show’s website, “Up to 150 volunteers participate in this epic entertainment – the world’s most interactive dinner show.”

(SPOILER): Yesterday’s group date was at Pirate’s Dinner Adventure in Buena Park, CA. Basically Medieval Times except w/ pirates. Tough to make out who these two are “fighting” and who “won.” One looks like it could be Caelynn pic.twitter.com/7aOEDjyaYC — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 28, 2018

Reality Steve obtained photos from the ladies’ group date with Colton, which show some of the women “sword-fighting” while dressed in pirate attire. Underwood is also dressed up as a pirate in the photos.

The second group date featured actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca as they conducted a “bootcamp” for the women selected for the date. Fred Willard was a “judge” along with the show’s host Chris Harrison as the women competed in a series of physical fitness exercises including pushups, pullups, tire flipping, pushing a 150-pound sled. Ahead of the episode, The Bachelor teased photos of the date and its special guests on Instagram, writing “Colton wants to get physical with the ladies tomorrow. In the gym, duh.” Reality Steve reports that the 8 women were Cassie, Caitlin, Onyeka, Tayshia, Sydney, Nicole, Nina, and Catherine. Although Onyeka won the bootcamp contest, Nicole received the rose at the end of the group date.

This week, Bri and Hannah G. did not get to go on a date with Colton, so they only had time with Colton during the pool party held in place of the traditional cocktail party; Elyse got the one-on-one date, as advertised in the episode description, which was a visit to Belmont Park accompanied by children from the Friends of Scott and the Seany Foundation charities.

Watch the latest episode of The Bachelor season 23 tonight on ABC at 8/7 CT.