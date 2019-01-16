The Masked Singer Judges: Guesses So Far

The mystery of which celebrities are under the costumes will continue on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer. Fans have been shocked to discover the identities of unmasked performers thus far, and now, the judges are determined to uncover the remaining batch.

We’ve assembled the guesses that each of the judges (Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong) have made up to now, as well as the clues as to why they think the celebrity in question could be under their respective mask. Here are the judges’ guesses so far for each performer:

The Deer

The panel of judges initially guessed that The Deer could be either WWE wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin or MMA fighter Chuck Lidell. When it was revealed that The Deer was most likely a football player, however, Jenny McCarthy changed her guess to former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Robin Thicke, meanwhile, guesses that The Deer could be NFL legend Brett Favre.

Based on the package of clues made available, The Deer been around for a while, and said that its imperative that “Ravens beware”, suggesting that the person has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Love all your albums… Brett Favre!” said guest host Joel McHale. “Brett Favre might be the best guess yet,” Thicke added. “I gotta be honest with you.”

McCarthy: Peyton Manning

Thicke: Brett Favre

The Monster

The Monster has proven a trickier performer for the judges to get a grasp on. Thicke commented that The Monster had a “soulful voice” and Nicole Scherzinger said likewise. The former Pussycat Doll guessed that it might be rapper Gucci Mane.

McCarthy took the clue that the performer has a gap between their teeth and guessed The Monster could be someone who went to jail and/or someone who is known as a “bad boy.” She promptly guessed Diddy, the owner of Bad Boy Records. Ken Jeong countered by guessing that the performer could be pop star Justin Bieber.

Scherzinger: Gucci Mane

McCarthy: Diddy

Jeong: Justin Beiber

The Unicorn

The Unicorn has said that she’s from Beverly Hills, that her childhood looked magical from the outside but wasn’t. The judges have taken these clues and gone off in a number of different directions. Scherzinger guessed Meghan Markle as a potential candidate, while McCarthy guessed Ireland Baldwin, the sister of Beibe’s wife Hailey Baldwin. Thicke took the clues about The Unicorn’s childhood being magical and guessed former child star Lindsay Lohan.

Scherzinger: Meghan Markle

McCarthy: Ireland Baldwin

Thicke: Lindsay Lohan

The Rabbit

The Rabbit said he spent “most of my life on stage, but I was never alone,” which hints at the possibility that he was part of a group. He also said: “I pop up here and I pop up there” and that his “forte” is “synchronized singing.” He confirmed that he was in band at some point in his life. Thicke has guessed former N*SYNC member Joey Fatone, while Scherzinger has guessed street magician Criss Angel. Jeong has thrown out a number of guesses, including former Backstreet Boy Lance Bass.

Scherzinger: Criss Angel

Jeong: Jake Gyllenhaal, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake

Thicke: Joey Fatone

The Alien

The Alien revealed that she comes from a famous family, where “anonymity is a completely alien concept.” She also said that because she grew up in the public eye “My life was never my own.” Another huge clue is that while she’s “let others define” in the past. McCarthy guessed that The Alien may be a member of Spice Girls, while Jeong thinks its Kourtney Kardashian under the costume. Scherzinger extended her guess to include Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Scherzinger: A Kardashian or a Jenner

Jeong: Kourtney Kardashian

McCarthy: A Spice Girl

Thicke: Bella Hadid

The Raven

The Raven said she spent most of her life listening “to other people’s stories and now it’s [her] opportunity to share [hers].” She also said that she recently suffered a tragic loss and this is “a chance to honor my beloved.” The Raven has most of the judges stumped, though McCarthy did guess that she could be Sherri Shepherd. Jeong countered and guessed that The Raven could be Star Jones.

McCarthy: Sherri Shepherd

Jeong: Star Jones, Sally Jessy Raphael