‘The Masked Singer’ Lion: Is Rumer Willis the Performer?

The Masked Singer has hit the USA, with a big batch of celebrities in disguises, as well as celebrity judges. The show airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Fox network and the show has become a quick success. The judges on the panel include singer and dancer Nicole Scherzinger, radio and TV personality Jenny McCarthy, comedic actor Ken Jeong and music artist Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon is the host.

So, how does the show work? Celebrities, athletes, and music stars take on characters and are completely in disguise. For example, some of the singers are the Monster, the Lion, and the Bee. Each of the performers sing for the votes of the in-studio viewers. At the end of each episode, one of the singers will be voted off the show, but, before they leave, they are unmasked. Only one singer gets revealed on each night’s show.

Prior to each performer’s performance, clues are given about their possible identities. In addition, after their performances, they answer a question from the judges, who offer up their own guesses about who each singer could be in real life …

Now that you have the rundown on what to expect on the show, let’s focus on one of the performers – the Lion.

Some of the most guesses about the Lion are that the singer is Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

So, what are the clues surrounding the Lion? She’s 5’6″ tall and she is somewhat “Hollywood royalty”. She is stepping away from “her pride”, which includes a lot of women. Could it be her mother and two sisters she’s talking about? She also has siblings from her dad’s current marriage. At the end of her video package on episode 3 of the show, the Lion was holding a newspaper that had the word “Hailey” on it. One of the judges then said, “Hailey, Idaho?” For those who don’t know, Bruce Willis had a home in Hailey, Idaho and his kids were often living in the state.

The lion stated on the show that she is determined to show her true self for the first time, standing out on her own. For her first performance, she sang the song “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody”. Some began to wonder if Willis was the singer because of the tone of her voice. Rumer Willis previously showed off her vocals on the hit series Empire and her voice definitely sounds a lot like the lion. See a video of Willis singing on Empire below. Do you think it’s her?

This wouldn’t be Willis’ first time participating in a reality TV competition. Previously, she was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, opposite pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, and the two took the win.

According to YourTango, some of the show’s fans have other theories on who the singer could be, though Willis has been one of the most popular guesses. Kendall Jenner, Paris Jackson, and Katy Perry have been included in the speculation. We definitely don’t think that voice sounds like Katy Perry. And, we don’t think that Jenner is a singer, but we could be wrong. There’s always the possibility of Paris Jackson, but we are jumping on the Rumer Willis bandwagon.

Tune in to watch the show and see which stars are revealed each week.