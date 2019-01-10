‘The Masked Singer’ Peacock Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer 2019 is an instant hit with viewers across the country. For those viewers who may be just tuning in to the new show, here is a quick rundown on the show, before we get into some of the guesses and clues about one of the performers – The Peacock. So, there is a panel of celebrity judges, which includes music artist Robin Thicke, former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, actor and comedian Ken Jeong, and the outspoken Jenny McCarthy. The masked celebrities sing or rap to music on stage, while they are in disguise, in front of a live audience, as well as the judges.

Each “masked” celebrities is dressed up in an elaborate costume and is voted on by the audience, based on their performances. The singers consist of Grammy winners, athletes, and other kinds of stars.

Throughout the show, viewers and the judges are provided with clues about who the star could be. The judges also get the privilege to ask the performers questions and make up some of their own guesses. At the end of each of the episodes, which are pre-taped, one of the “masked singers” ends up eliminated and their identity is revealed.

With that said, let’s focus on the peacock performer … Each week, we will continue to update you with guesses and clues about the identity of the peacock. Read on below for the rundown on the clues and guesses about the peacock so far, as well as more info on the show itself.

Peacock ‘Masked Singer’ Clues



The peacock is 5’9″ and it is a male. His weakness is that he “craves attention” and he says he shares a love of the spotlight with the animal, the peacock. He said in his video package that he walked onto a stage at age 5 for the first time and from that day on he was “hooked” on show business. The video package shows him playing the piano and then with a hand of playing cards.

On the show, the singer says, “It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall.” He also said that as his “dear friend” Michael Jackson once told him, “If you’re going to reinvent yourself, you have to become someone the world has never seen before.” He stated, “It’s never too late for this showman to make a comeback.” He was then shown petting a small fake dog, with a dog heard barking in the background.

For his flawless performance, he sang the song “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

It was clear that he is a seasoned performer and has been in the business for decades. He was definitely giving the judges “a Vegas vibe” with the deck of cards, so they asked him some questions about being in a Sigfried and Roy kind of act. He replied by saying that he has never been mauled by a tiger but has been part of a magic act.

Peacock ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses



With the Vegas vibes from the judges and all of the clues, Donny Osmond is our top guess. Osmond is the same height as the peacock. Recently, his sister, Marie, was on Watch What Happens Live and talked about him and their Las Vegas residency. On WWHL, Osmond’s hit song “Puppy Love”, from when he was younger, was mentioned. Perhaps that’s why the dog was a part of the clues.

Another guess was possibly Wayne Newton, but he’s reportedly 6’2″, so his height doesn’t match up.