‘The Masked Singer’ Pineapple Clues & Singer Revealed

The Masked Singer has become a hit show in no time at all. For those who are just diving into the show, here is some info on what to expect on the show, before we get into the clues about the performer who is dressed like a pineapple and the big singer reveal.

A panel of celebrity judges, which includes musician Robin Thicke, singer Nicole Scherzinger, comedian Ken Jeong, and the outspoken Jenny McCarthy, all give their takes on the performances. They also come up with their own guesses and ask the masked celebrities questions about their identities. The masked celebrities sing or rap to music on stage, while they are in disguise, in front of a live audience, as well as the judges.

Each of the “masked” celebrities is voted on by the audience, based on how their performances go. Throughout the show, the in-house audience, at-home viewers and the judges are provided with clues about the possible identity of each performer. At the end of each of the episodes, one of the “masked singers” ends up getting eliminated and their true identity is revealed.

Now let’s focus on the pineapple performer … The pineapple was able to perform, but has been voted off and his identity is Tommy Chong, of Cheech and Chong. Read on below for the rundown on the clues and guesses about the pineapple, as well as more info on the show itself. We will continue to update this post live during aired performances as well.

Pineapple ‘Masked Singer’ Clues

When it comes to the pineapple, the clue released before the performer’s first appearance on the show aired was a hula dancer. Could the contestant be from Hawaii? Are they an actor on Hawaii Five-O?

On the show, the “OG” Pineapple said he’s overcome a life-threatening disease and he’s always wanted to sing. He said “up in smoke” and smoke was in his video package …

Pineapple ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses

@tommychong I knew you was the pineapple I guessed it immediately… Lol much love homie pic.twitter.com/qdQRbQ3EHQ — JuZdIn W (@apatriotsfan4l) January 10, 2019

Tommy Chong, is that you? One of his movies with Cheech was titled Up In Smoke. Done deal, right? Tommy Chong has battled cancer in recent years, so overcoming a life-threatening disease is definitely up that alley. Judge Jenny McCarthy guesses Cheech or Chong, but was leaning more towards Cheech.