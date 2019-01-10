‘The Masked Singer’ Raven Clues & Guesses So Far 2019

The Masked Singer is back tonight for another episode, and it’s ready to fool us.

On Tuesday’s episode, fans were introduced to the raven. But who, exactly is the raven? What are the top guesses for his or her identity? Read on.

Raven ‘Masked Singer’ Clues

All her life, the raven has listened to other people’s stories. She says now it’s time to share her own.

She says she’s never struggled with getting an audience, and no one talks more than her. She adds that she’s suffered a tragic loss recently.

The raven also said, “Don’t cry, baby. This one’s for you.”

Raven ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses

Ricki Lake is certainly it. She was in the 1990 movie Cry Baby, which would explain the quote. She is also a former television presenter. On top of that, Lake played Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray.

Lake lost her ex-husband last year. She was married to jewelry designer Christian Evans in April 2012, and learned that he took his own life in February. Lake later shared that Evans had been struggling with bipolar disorder.

In a 2017 issue of People, Lake said, “I have to spread the word about recognizing this disorder and getting treatment as soon as possible. Christian didn’t want to be labeled as bipolar, but he admitted he was in the note he left. That was him finally owning it. That was him giving me permission to tell his story.”

For those of you new to The Masked Singer it works like this: twelve celebrities will compete on the show, which will last ten episodes long. The episodes all feature face-offs. During those face-offs, certain clues are dropped to help the audience figure out the identity of the singer. The judges can ask each singer one question afterward to help them identify the celebrity.

After the faceoff, both the judges and audience vote on who gets to continue. At the end of the faceoffs, those who lost their round have to compete against one another. The eliminated singer takes off their mask to reveal their identity.

What we do know is that it’s a star-studded lineup of celebrities under those masks. Together, they have a combined total of 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, 9 Broadway shows, 4 Super Bowl titles, and 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The judges this season are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.