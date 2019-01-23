Does ‘The Masked Singer’ Have a Voting App for Votes?

NBC’s The Masked Singer has continued to dazzle fans with its mixture of colorful performances and intrigue as to who the performers are. That said, there has been some confusion about the voting process for the series, and whether or not fans are able to download an app to vote.

There is no voting app for The Masked Singer. In fact, there is no at-home voting at all, and the judges do not have a say in who stays and who goes beyond voicing their opinions on the quality of each performance. The only thing that the judges impact is whether or not they can guess the identity of the eliminated celebrity before they remove their mask and reveal themselves.

There Is No Voting App or At-Home Voting for ‘The Masked Singer’

The group who ultimately decided whether each performer moves on to the next week or is forced to take off their mask is the live studio audience. The audience votes for their favorites at the end of each episode, and at the end, the performer with the least votes is eliminated. This has already happened to NFL player Antonio Brown and actor and comedian Tommy Chong.

FOX reports that the show’s premise is structured as follows: “With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.”

The Live Studio Audience Get to Decide Whether Contestants Are Eliminated

The show’s executive producer, Craig Plestis, said that the show’s unique format has served as a breath of fresh air for viewers. “I don’t try to predict 100 percent what America is going to want to watch. I go into my head a little bit of what I like, and what I want to see,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “I really gravitate toward non-derivative formats, and something that’s fresh and different. I think when you look at the landscape, people want to see something different that they haven’t seen before.”

“When you’re first in that field doing something different, and if you’re good, people watch it,” Plestis added. “I think if they do come, they’ll have a great experience, and they’ll have a fun time. They get to see some incredible TV, some incredible performances. They can play a guessing game like no other guessing game on TV, and then they can find out if they were right or wrong.”

For those to wish to participate in the series from their homes, the Masked Singer has a Twitter account where they encourage fans to theorize as to who each performer is and share their guesses with others.