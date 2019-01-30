‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Predictions

The Masked Singer has become a huge hit, with celebrities dressing up in elaborate disguises, performing for an audience of people, along with a panel of star judges. Nick Cannon hosts the reality competition, with the judges including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. When it came to casting the celebrity contestants, TV producer Craig Plestis told the New York Post revealed that, “It was scary casting it. That took the longest amount of time. We were knocking on doors and trying to convince people to be part of the first season of a TV show, which is always hard.”

Some of the performers who have been revealed on the show so far have been Antonio Brown, Tommy Chong, Margaret Cho and Terry Bradshaw, but there are still a bunch of ft in the mix. At the end of this season, one performer should be left standing, as the rest continue to be unmasked. Here are our predictions for who could end up the winner.

Peacock on “The Masked Singer”



The top guesses for the Peacock are that his identity is Donny Osmond. The Peacock has stunned with his smooth vocals each performance and he definitely knows how to put on a show. He is a seasoned performer and if anyone can come out a winner, it’s him. Some of the songs that the Peacock has performed so far this season include “The Greatest Show” by Hugh Jackman and “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic.

Raven on “The Masked Singer”



On The Masked Singer, the Raven is definitely Ricki Lake because you can recognize her voice when she sings. Lake may be an actress and a former talk show host, but she has also made a name for herself as a Broadway performer. She has the vocals to carry out a brilliant performance and she gets the audience on her side. She has a shot at taking the win as well. A couple of the songs that the Raven has sung in the competition are “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga and “Rainbow” by Kesha.

Rabbit on “The Masked Singer”



The Rabbit knows how to work a crowd and definitely has the energy to win. He also has the pipes and his clues lead us to believe he used to be in a boy band. He is one of the top singers in the competition, so there’s a good chance he could win. Another good singer in the competition is the Lion, but she doesn’t necessarily have as much showmanship as the Rabbit. When it comes to a couple of the songs that the Rabbit has performed this season, they include “Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin and “Wake Me Up” by Avicii, featuring Aloe Blacc.

Tune in to watch The Masked Singer on Wednesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. And, for those wondering about a second season, the show has been greenlit for season 2 already, so there will be a new batch of celebrities performing for you next season.