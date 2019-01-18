‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 4 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Fox’s hit show The Orville brings fans new special guests in every episode. Here’s a look at the special guests and cast who are expected to join tonight’s episode, called “Nothing Left on Earth Excepting Fishes,” which is Season 2 Episode 4. If any of these guests do not appear or if new guests are seen, this story will be updated to reflect the changes.

In this episode, the Krill are back. The synopsis reads, “Ed finds himself behind enemy lines when he crash lands on a mysterious planet; Kelly questions why Gordon wants to take the Command Test.” We’re not entirely sure yet who plays the main Krill in tonight’s episode, but we’ll update this story as soon as we know. For now, here are other special guests expected to appear tonight.

Christine Fekete is going to be an alien living on the home planet where our Orville crew crash lands. She’s playing a Regorian with silvery facial markings, according to her tweet:

And look who’s playing a Regorian on The Orville today! Oh wait…this thread is about YOU! :). Am excited for your tour- congrats! pic.twitter.com/K1vUObxXhU — Christine Fekete (@ckfekete) April 4, 2018

Wendy Storey Sahagen posted this photo on Instagram for tonight’s episode, playing a Regorian:

She also posted this photo:

Michele Boyd will be on The Orville tonight, according to a tweet she posted.

According to IMDB, she will be playing the role of Lt. Dorsett. Her many previous credits include SWAT, The Last Tycoon, NCIS LA, Workaholics, Geek Cred (Callie), Team Unicorn, Solo (Rebecca), The Guild (Riley), and more.

Many actors are credited on IMDB as playing Regorians or other characters tonight. They include:

Arriane Alexander: Regorian Doctor #2

Carlos Arellano: Burly Man

Carlos E. Campos: Obstetric Surgeon #2

Gigi Hessamian: Physicist

Heather Horton: Science Prefect

Jack Kennedy: Military security guard

Charles Maceo: Camp guard #1

Marie-Francoise Theodore: Advisor #2

Cory Tucker: Camp guard #2

Troy Vincent: Man in lab coat

Brandon Young: Obstetrician #2

Here are some more:

Jessica Szohr is listed on IMDB and on Orville’s Wikia as playing the role of Talla for the first time tonight. However, some other sources are hinting that she won’t actually join the show until next week.

This is her first season on The Orville and she’s already listed as being in 12 episodes. TrekMovie reported that she might be a Xelayan, the same species as Alara. At 10, Szohr was in a national ad campaign for Quaker Oats and was also in print ads for Kohl’s. She’s also been featured ina ds for Crate & Barrel, Mountain Dew, Sears, Jockey, and JanSport.

Two weeks ago, @jessicaszohr was at the FOX Upfront Presentation in New York. In September Jess premieres in the second season of @TheOrville. Há 2 semanas, Jess esteve presente no Fox Upfront Presentation em New York. Em setembro ela estreia na segunda temporada de The Orville. pic.twitter.com/m4pZmuM8MD — Jessica Szohr Brasil (@jessicaszohrbr) June 5, 2018

Her many credits include Shameless (Nessa), Twin Peaks Season 3 (Renee), Kingdom (Laura), Complications (Gretchen), Gossip Girl (Vanessa Abrams), CSI Miami, What About Brian (Laura), and more.

Julienne Irons is a prisoner in tonight’s episodes. Her many previous credits include Adventures in Online Dating (Wren for seven episodes), The Value of Ex (Jessica for six episodes), and Star Trek New Voyages: Phase II (Uhura for five episodes, from 2004 to 2011.) This as a “non-official” Star Trek incarnation. Paramount agreed to let them make the series as long as no profit was made.

It’s always a hustle but we keep grinding & showing up & we break through. @htgawm_writers Thanks 4 creating such amazing content. It was a absolutely joy 2 bring your words to life. @violadavis Thanks for being so kind & open. I loved working & learning from you & Laura. #htgawm pic.twitter.com/Y8WaN4Jbd6 — 🌺🌸Julienne🌸🌺 (@JulienneIrons8) November 9, 2018

Erica Schaffer plays an Obstetrician surgeon tonight. She has many credits, including Scandal (Reporter Julia for 38 episodes), Family Time (Vivian for 12 episodes), American Vandal (Erin), Days of Our Lives, and more.

A story written about me today. http://t.co/0i4OCEXR — erica shaffer (@ericashaffertwi) October 23, 2012

Chad T. Wood is making his first appearance on The Orville tonight, according to IMDB. He’s playing “Warden.” His many previous credits include Get Shorty, SWAT, NCIS LA, Agents of SHIELD, Lies, Criminal Minds, Colony, Manson’s Lost Girls, and more.

Robert Curtis Brown is playing Chief Advisor Makkal. He plays Andrew Pryce on THe Handmaid’s Tale. He’s also known for Dear White People, General Hospital, Lethal Weapon, Barry, Perception, Switched at Birth, and much more.

Matthew Foster is playing Dr. Feylar. His many previous credits include being a special guest on shows like Agents of SHIELD, The Good Place, Maron, Shameless, Mildred Pierce, and much more.

Jennifer Landon is playing Ukania. She’s known for many appearances previously, including Animal Kingdom (Amy), The Resident, Days of Our Lives (Hillary Nelson), Banshee, The Young and the Restless (Heather Stevens), As the World Turns (Gwen), and much more.

Patrick Warburton is the new interim security chief with the really long nose/snout/elephant trunk thing. And he was hilarious. We know the interim chief’s identity thanks to Warburton’s own Instagram.

Warburton has too many credits to his name to list them all, but they include playing Lemony Snicket on A Series of Unfortunate Events, and also Family Guy (Joe Swanson, Joe’s mother, and others), The Venture Bros. (Brock), Puppy Dog Pals, Agents of SHIELD (Rick Stoner), TripTank, Crowded (Mike Moore), Sequestered (Gov. Bennett), Kim Possible, The X’s, Less than Perfect (Jeb), NewsRadio, Ellen, Designing Women, and much more.

Chad Coleman as Klyden will be back as Bortus’ significant other tonight. They had major issues in earlier episodes but are patching things up.

Kai Wener as Ty Finn (Dr. Claire Finn’s son) is back tonight too, according to Orville’s Wikia.

Mike Henry as Lt. Dann is also returning in this episode, according to Orville’s Wikia. Mike Henry’s previous credits include being a voice actor on The Family Guy, and portraying Cleveland Brown on The Cleveland Show from 2009 to 2013. His credits also include Ted, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and more.

Chris Johnson is also returning as Cassius, according to Orville’s Wikia.

See any special guests we missed? Let us know in the comments below.