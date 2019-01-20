How to Watch ‘Charmed’ Season 1 Mid-Premiere Online

The CW’s reboot of Charmed returns tonight to conclude its first season. The midseason premiere for the supernatural series will air at 9 p.m. Eastern or 8 p.m. Central.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them or you signed up later.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

The midseason premiere episode is titled “Keep Calm and Harry On” and was directed by Vanessa Parise. According to the International Business Times, the midseason premiere will waste no time in showing the aftermath of Harry (Rupert Evans) accidentally going to Hell’s Prison, also known as Tartarus.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “The sisters turn to The Elders for advice about Harry (Rupert Evans). Mel (Melonie Diaz), fed up with The Elders rules, turns to Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon) for help without telling her sisters. With a plan in place, they must face an unexpected threat which leads Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to find a strength she didn’t know she had. Meanwhile, Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) shares some shocking news with Macy (Madeleine Mantock) that will change everything.”