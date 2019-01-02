Who Is Alyssa Milano’s Husband, Dave Bugliari?

For nearly a decade now, Alyssa Milano has been married to Dave Bugliari. How did the two meet? What does Bugliari do? Read on.

Like his wife, Bugliari is also in the entertainment industry. He works as an agent at CAA, one of the top talent agencies in the world.

Together, the two have a son, Milo Thomas, who was born in 2012. In 2014, they gave birth to their daughter, Elizabella.

According to Puzzups, Bugliari was born on December 17, 1980, in New Jersey. The outlet also reports that Bugliari is friends with Bradley Cooper.

Before Bugliari, Milano was briefly married to Cinjun Tate, from the rock band Remy Zero, in 1999. According to E!, Milano, who was 26 at the time of their separation, cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce. The pair was married from January 1999 to November that same year.

Luckily, it seems Milano and Bugliari are going strong. In 2015, she told E! divorce is “not an option” for her and her beau.

“[Marriage is] work, and there’s no one I’d rather put in the work with,” she said. “The most important thing is to laugh. If you can laugh with someone, you can get through anything.”

The couple spent some time in the spotlight this fall after a feud with actress Rose McGowan. Over the summer, McGowan, who accused Weinstein of rape, said that she thought Milano’s activism in the #MeToo movement was a lie. She then linked that statement to Bugliari’s job at CAA. US Magazine quotes her as saying, “Do you think I don’t know these people? Do the math… Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

Milano and McGowan spent five years together costarring on Charmed from 2001 to 2006.

In response to McGowan’s statement, Milano said, “I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery and speaking out about her experiences… My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the TimesUp movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

I want another one, but I’m 42 so it’s like, why push my luck? I have two healthy children and I had them both later in my life,” she said. There is limited information on Bugliari, and Milano is sure to keep information on their children under wraps, too. But can fans expect their family of four to grow? Most likely, no. Speaking to People, Milano shared that she “thinks” she’s done when it comes to having more children. “