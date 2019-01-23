Who Will Be Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’? Tonight’s Top Predictions

Tonight, the rabbit, alien, raven, poodle, and bee will take to the stage to perform for a second time on The Masked Singer.

And as the show kicks off tonight, people are already wondering who will be unmasked. Who are the top guesses for who will be unmasked?

Read on.

Our prediction is that tonight, the raven may be saying goodbye.

What do we know about the raven so far? Who could it be?

The raven says that all her life, she has listened to other peoples stories. And now, it’s time for her to tell her own. She adds that she suffered a tragic loss recently, and she has never struggled with getting an audience.

The raven also said, “Don’t cry, baby. This one’s for you.”

Ricki Lake is likely the raven. She was in the 1990 movie Cry Baby, which would explain the quote. She is also a former television presenter. On top of that, Lake played Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray.

Last year, Lake lost her ex-husband. She was married to jewelry designer Christian Evans. In April 2012, she learned that he took his own life. Lake later came forward and revealed that Evans had struggled with bipolar disorder.

Speaking to People in 2017, she said, “I have to spread the word about recognizing this disorder and getting treatment as soon as possible. Christian didn’t want to be labeled as bipolar, but he admitted he was in the note he left. That was him finally owning it. That was him giving me permission to tell his story.”

If the raven doesn’t go home tonight, our guess is on the alien. Ken has made his, well, attraction, for the alien quite clear, and audiences are itching to find out who it could be.

The alien has shared that she grew up in the public eye and doesn’t want to be controlled again. The judges have thrown a number of names out there, including Bella Hadid and the Kardashians. Our money is on the LaToya Jackson. Jackson has said that in her family, anonymity is a completely “alien” concept, and she also said growing up in the public eye, her life has never really been her own. This makes sense, as it’s common knowledge that Joe Jackson was strict in raising his children.

While La Toya comes from a very musical family, she hasn’t really hit the same level of success as her siblings. She has, however, released nine albums. Unfortunately, none of them have broken the Billboard 100.

Who will be voted off tonight? Which celebrity will be unmasked? Find out on an all-new episode of The Masked Singer, airing on Fox at 9pm ET/PT.